Falcons coach: Deion Jones can be 'best middle linebacker in NFL' 

Mar 11, 2020 at 02:39 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Jeff Ulbrich had some very high praise for Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday afternoon.

When Ulbrich was asked how Jones can improve in his fifth season, the Atlanta Falcons' assistant head coach and linebackers coach said Jones has the potential to be the best at his position.

RELATED CONTENT:

And he wholeheartedly believes it.

"Deion is a guy that I see has the potential to be the best middle linebacker in the NFL," Ulbrich said. "I really do."

Jones, 25, is coming off a season in which he amassed 110 tackles – the third time in his career he's recorded 100-plus tackles in a season – four quarterback hits and one interception.

Since being drafted in the second round out of LSU, Jones has been an impact starter for the Falcons.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff drafted Jones in hopes his speed and athleticism would be an asset to the entire defense as the game continues to feature more one-on-one matchups.

Jones often draws the responsibility of defending opponents' running backs and his speed is what allows him to be successful in doing that.

"In this game that we play today, it's all about matchups and athleticism, space and a lot of grass," Ulbrich said. "He's custom made for that because he's got so much speed and athleticism."

Jones' impact in Atlanta's defense was particularly noted when he missed majority of the 2018 season with a foot injury. The Falcons struggled to replicate his presence on the field.

In addition to his duties in the run game, Jones has been Atlanta's best playmaker on defense over the last three years. Jones has recorded nine interceptions in four seasons.

Creating turnovers is something Quinn wants his defensive players to emphasize and Jones is one of the best in the league in that area. In order for the Falcons to get back to the postseason in 2020, they'll need Jones to take his game to another level.

Ulbirch and Dimitroff believe Jones can continue to improve and impact the Falcons' defense in more ways.

"At the same time, there are parts of his game that he'd acknowledge that he can take to the next level," Ulbrich said. "I'm not going to say that he has huge glaring weaknesses, because I don't think that's the case, but I think that there is another place he can go in areas of his game that aren't his strengths."

Jones is someone the Falcons believe can be a "game-wrecker" and with four years under his belt, he'll be one of the players who enters the upcoming season with high expectations.

Deion Jones | Top 10 Images

Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of linebacker Deion Jones

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands over Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands over Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20191229_ATLatTB_WEB_SK1_2749
2 / 10
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston #3 in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston #3 in the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 is shown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 is shown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 scoops up a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Scott Kelby/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 scoops up a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Scott Kelby/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 defends against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston #3 during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston #3 during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

news

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

Starting center revealed after intense training camp competition

news

Wyche: Falcons have a roster on the rise, but questions remain heading into 2022 season

Atlanta must prove it can be competitive vs. talented rosters on early-season slate

news

Drake London returned to practice since knee injury in preseason opener

London returned to practice ahead of Week 1 matchup

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Falcons RB corps and more

We also preview the Week 1 clash with Saints and proving expectations wrong in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Qadree Ollison cut, Damien Williams, Marcus Mariota and more

We also provide a Practice Squad 101 seminar and talk about Keith Smith in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons claim two off waivers following 53-man roster cutdown

Former Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, former Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson coming to Atlanta

news

Falcons place players on injured reserve, re-sign others

Deion Jones, Isaiah Oliver, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Mayfield and John FitzPatrick are heading to IR.

Top News

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

Advertising