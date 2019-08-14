Falcons claim Danny Etling off of waivers

Aug 14, 2019 at 05:22 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Etling_AP_19156783633070
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they were assigned Danny Etling via wiavers after putting in a claim for the former New England Patriot.

Etling, 25, was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday. The former LSU quarterback was on New England's practice squad during the 2018 season, but he recently had made a position change and was working at wide receiver this preseason.

Atlanta placed third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on injured reserve following its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, and although the Falcons signed Matt Simms to handle third-team snaps at the position, Etling could provide another option at quarterback for the team.

During his junior and senior seasons at LSU, Etling threw for a combined 4,586 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He joins a Falcons roster that already has a number of former Tigers on it, including Deion Jones, Duke Riley and Russell Gage.

Related Content

news

Falcons roster moves: Hayden Hurst to injured reserve, analyzing other gameday moves

Daren Bates also joins Hayden Hurst on injured reserve 
news

What you need to know about Dante Fowler's return

The Falcons announce that Dante Fowler has been activated off IR. In a corresponding move, fellow OLB Steven Means is placed on IR.
news

What Dante Fowler's return to practice means for Falcons pass rush

Falcons also sign cornerback Lafayette Pitts to practice squad 
news

Falcons roster moves continue: Release OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Cam Nizialek

Chris Williamson signed to 53-man roster from practice squad
news

What to make of the moves: Falcons sign defensive lineman Anthony Rush, release Deadrin Senat

The 350-pound nose tackle earns a roster spot following impressive play against the Saints, Falcons rearrange practice squad
news

What Falcons signing punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad means

Veteran punter comes in after Cameron Nizialek struggled vs. Bucs
news

Falcons sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

news

Falcons add two to practice squad

news

Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman

news

Falcons claim OL Colby Gossett off waivers

news

Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

news

Falcons sign QB Josh Rosen, release five others

Top News

Grady Jarrett devotes time, platform to helping patients with Children's Healthcare Atlanta -- My Cause, My Cleats

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay 

'Patience and faith:' Richie Grant discusses how he has progressed through rookie year

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Advertising