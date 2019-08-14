Falcons claim Danny Etling off of waivers

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they were assigned Danny Etling via wiavers after putting in a claim for the former New England Patriot.

Etling, 25, was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday. The former LSU quarterback was on New England's practice squad during the 2018 season, but he recently had made a position change and was working at wide receiver this preseason.

Atlanta placed third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on injured reserve following its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, and although the Falcons signed Matt Simms to handle third-team snaps at the position, Etling could provide another option at quarterback for the team.