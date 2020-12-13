Falcons-Chargers inactives: Atlanta down four starters 

Most notable on that list is All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury

Dec 13, 2020 at 02:54 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201213_ATLatLAC_KH2_8807
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

When the Falcons take the field for a late afternoon kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers, they will be without four of their starters.

Most notable on that list is All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Atlanta will also sit starting left guard James Carpenter and right tackle Kaleb McGary, and safety Ricardo Allen won't be leading the defense from his usual centerfield position. Like the Falcons, the Chargers have been in many of the games they've lost this season, so although they only have a 3-9 record, they possess enough talent to make this a tough matchup for a short-handed Atlanta club.

Here is the full list of inactives for the Falcons:

_atLAC_inactives.jpg

