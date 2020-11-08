Falcons-Broncos inactives: Calvin Ridley ruled out against Denver

Along with Ridley, the Falcons will also be without Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler for Sunday's matchup

Nov 08, 2020 at 11:43 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_CC100833
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few starters on Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos.

Calvin Ridley has officially been ruled out for the action, as have starting defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. The Fowler and McKinley news isn't a surprise, as both were ruled out on Friday, but the loss of Ridley is the main news ahead of the game. Denver will be without top corners A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan in this game, so the Falcons may be able to make due without Ridley.

Here is the full list of inactives for Atlanta:

_vsDEN_inactives.jpg

