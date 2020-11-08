Falcons-Broncos inactives: Calvin Ridley ruled out against Denver

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few starters on Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos.

Calvin Ridley has officially been ruled out for the action, as have starting defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. The Fowler and McKinley news isn't a surprise, as both were ruled out on Friday, but the loss of Ridley is the main news ahead of the game. Denver will be without top corners A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan in this game, so the Falcons may be able to make due without Ridley.