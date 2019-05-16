Falcons announce that Scott Pioli is stepping away as assistant general manager

May 16, 2019 at 02:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced that Scott Pioli is stepping away from his role as assistant general manager on Thursday afternoon.

Pioli, who said he wants to pursue other opportunities, came to the Falcons in 2014 after spending four seasons as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We understand and respect the decision Scott, Dallas, and their family have come to today and wish them nothing but the best," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "Over the last five years Scott has not only provided tremendous value to me, but to the entire the Falcons organization. He is a dear friend and will be missed within our organization. We are continuing to assess the structure within our organization and move forward with our next steps."

Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Pioli was with the New England Patriots from 2000-08, where he held multiple positions including vice president of player personnel. Pioli also spent time with the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, where he began his career as a scouting assistant in 1992.

"After careful consideration and ongoing dialogue with Thomas over the past year I have decided to step away from my position as the assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons to pursue other potential opportunities," Pioli said. "I want to thank both Arthur and Thomas for bringing my family and I here in 2014.

"When I accepted this position more than five years ago, we all believed this would likely be a two or three-year working relationship. I came in to work closely with Thomas on personnel structure, processes and decisions. I loved the concept, was confident I could provide value and have enjoyed the challenge.

"Now, after more than five years with the Falcons, I am ready for a change. I want to thank all of my co-workers at Flowery Branch as it has truly been an honor to be a part of this organization and I am thankful to have been a part of this football team and the Falcons family."

