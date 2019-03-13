Falcons announce release of Ryan Schraeder

The Falcons signed tackle Ty Sambrailo, 27, to a three-year contract extension this offseason after he started over the final four-game stretch last year. At the NFL Scouting Combine, both coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff expressed confidence in Sambrailo's ability at right tackle.

"We really believe that he did a really good job when he was asked to step up, and we continue to think that he will continue to do so," Dimitroff said of Sambrailo. "There's no question in my mind that he has starter ability as well, and it's just a matter of how it comes together."