Falcons announce release of Ryan Schraeder

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday afternoon that they have released right tackle Ryan Schraeder, designating the move as a post-June 1 cut.
Schraeder, 30, spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Falcons. After serving as Atlanta's full-time starting right tackle since 2015, Schraeder did not start in three of the Falcons' final four games in 2018.
According to a tweet by ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the Falcons will reportedly save $6.45 million in cap space from the move.
The Falcons signed tackle Ty Sambrailo, 27, to a three-year contract extension this offseason after he started over the final four-game stretch last year. At the NFL Scouting Combine, both coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff expressed confidence in Sambrailo's ability at right tackle.
"We really believe that he did a really good job when he was asked to step up, and we continue to think that he will continue to do so," Dimitroff said of Sambrailo. "There's no question in my mind that he has starter ability as well, and it's just a matter of how it comes together."
With the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Falcons could now add an additional tackle in free agency or during the upcoming NFL Draft.