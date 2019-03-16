Falcons agree to terms with Logan Paulsen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they've agreed to terms with tight end Logan Paulsen on a one-year deal.
Paulsen, 32, was signed by the Falcons prior to the 2018 season. In his first year in Atlanta, Paulsen caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, but his primary contribution for the Falcons came as a blocker.
On Thursday, the Falcons agreed to terms with tight end Luke Stocker, who fills the same type of role as a blocker. But Stocker has experience playing fullback during his career, so Atlanta could get creative with how they employ these two tight ends.
During his eight seasons in the NFL, Paulsen has played for four separate NFL teams, including the Falcons. Most notably, Paulsen spent five seasons with the Washington Redskins, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. Paulsen has caught 91 passes for 907 yards and six touchdowns.