Falcons agree to terms with Logan Paulsen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they've agreed to terms with tight end Logan Paulsen on a one-year deal.

Paulsen, 32, was signed by the Falcons prior to the 2018 season. In his first year in Atlanta, Paulsen caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, but his primary contribution for the Falcons came as a blocker.

On Thursday, the Falcons agreed to terms with tight end Luke Stocker, who fills the same type of role as a blocker. But Stocker has experience playing fullback during his career, so Atlanta could get creative with how they employ these two tight ends.