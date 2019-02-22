Falcons agree to terms with Blidi Wreh-Wilson on one-year extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have agree to terms with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract extension.
Wreh-Wilson, who was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, has provided depth for the Falcons in the secondary since signing with the team late in the 2016 season. During his three seasons with the Falcons, Wreh-Wilson, 29, has played 12 games with one start for Atlanta, and he has registered eight tackles and three pass defenses.
"Blidi has been a very versatile player for us over the last three years," coach Dan Quinn said. "He has experience in our system and adds depth for both the defense and special teams units."
The Tennessee Titans selected Wreh-Wilson in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he recorded 87 tackles, 14 pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble during his three seasons with the team prior to joining the Falcons.
Wreh-Wilson will presumably continue to provide depth in a secondary that will likely look a little different next season after the Falcons released starting cornerback Robert Alford and reportedly informed starting nickel corner Brian Poole that he will not be tendered prior to free agency. Ahead of free agency, the Falcons have signed a number of veterans to extensions, including offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, defensive end Steven Means and linebacker Bruce Carter.
With free agency just around the corner, here are the players who have agreed to new deals with the team this offseason.