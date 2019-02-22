Falcons agree to terms with Blidi Wreh-Wilson on one-year extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have agree to terms with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract extension.

Wreh-Wilson, who was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, has provided depth for the Falcons in the secondary since signing with the team late in the 2016 season. During his three seasons with the Falcons, Wreh-Wilson, 29, has played 12 games with one start for Atlanta, and he has registered eight tackles and three pass defenses.

"Blidi has been a very versatile player for us over the last three years," coach Dan Quinn said. "He has experience in our system and adds depth for both the defense and special teams units."