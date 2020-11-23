Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad

Nov 23, 2020 at 03:59 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Gray

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they've signed wide receiver Devin Gray and running back Tony Brooks-James to their practice squad.

Both players have been with the Falcons previously. Gray, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been on the team's practice squad at various points in each of the past two seasons. During the 2019 preseason, Gray finished second on the team with 107 receiving yards on seven catches.

Brooks-James was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after a good career at Oregon. The versatile back was on the Buccaneers', Steelers' and Vikings' practice squads during the 2019 season. Brooks-James had a good showing with the Falcons during the 2019 preseason, carrying the ball 25 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to adding Gray and Brooks-Jones, the Falcons have released linebacker Jake Carlock from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

Benkert figures to slot in behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub on the game day depth chart
news

Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list
news

Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season
news

Falcons waive Takk McKinley

The Falcons drafted McKinley with the No. 26 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
news

Falcons activate Darqueze Dennard off IR

In addition to taking Dennard off of injured reserve, the Falcons have placed Jordan Miller on IR
news

Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

By designating Dennard to return, the Falcons have begun the 21-day window in which they must activate him to the active roster
news

Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

With Cominsky coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any players listed under that designation
news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons add two defenders to active roster

The Falcons and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place

Top News

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Advertising