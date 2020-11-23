Falcons add two to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they've signed wide receiver Devin Gray and running back Tony Brooks-James to their practice squad.

Both players have been with the Falcons previously. Gray, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been on the team's practice squad at various points in each of the past two seasons. During the 2019 preseason, Gray finished second on the team with 107 receiving yards on seven catches.

Brooks-James was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after a good career at Oregon. The versatile back was on the Buccaneers', Steelers' and Vikings' practice squads during the 2019 season. Brooks-James had a good showing with the Falcons during the 2019 preseason, carrying the ball 25 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.