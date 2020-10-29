Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Oct 29, 2020 at 03:43 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Image from iOS

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that linebacker Edmond Robinson has been designated a COVID-19 flex for Week 8 and added to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Per the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to flex players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta currently has defensive end John Cominsky on its reserve/COVID-19 list, so Robinson is being promoted to take his place.

The Falcons announced on Monday that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson, 22, has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury at the start of the season and then his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Robinson has been active for four games this season and he has tallied four tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit. He should also provide depth on the defense and options for Atlanta on special teams.

The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

