Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that second-year defensive end John Cominsky has been taken off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cominsky went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 17, and he's missed the team's last three games. An improving member of the defensive line rotation, Cominsky's return will benefit the entire defense. So far this season, Cominsky has recorded nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.