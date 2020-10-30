Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:58 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Cominsky

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that second-year defensive end John Cominsky has been taken off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cominsky went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 17, and he's missed the team's last three games. An improving member of the defensive line rotation, Cominsky's return will benefit the entire defense. So far this season, Cominsky has recorded nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

With Cominsky coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any players listed under that designation.

