Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that safety Chris Cooper has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cooper was initially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have waived rookie offensive lineman Hunter Atkinson.

Cooper, 26, spent the 2019 season on Atlanta's practice squad, while Atkinson, 24, was added as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. Atlanta has a deep and diverse group of safeties, but Cooper could be a candidate to land on the team's expanded practice squad this fall.