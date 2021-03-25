Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

VOTING INITIATIVE

Off the field, Avery always looks for ways to help his athletes make a difference in the community. This past fall, Avery partnered with the Atlanta Falcons player-led Social Justice Committee on an initiative to educate his athletes on the importance of voting and fulfilling their civic duties.

One of the main priorities of the Falcons Social Justice Committee this past year was to educate local high school football teams about how they can make a difference in their communities and volunteer as poll workers on Election Day. When the committee reached out to local high schools, Avery was the first to get his team involved in the initiative.

Last summer, Avery ended practice early one day and called a team meeting where his players were surprised to be virtually joined by members of the Falcons Social Justice Committee. During the meeting, the players spoke on the importance of voting and encouraged the team to work the polls in November.

Throughout the following weeks, Avery continued the conversation on voter education and participation, and made the initiative a top priority across all sports at Booker T. Washington High School.

Avery ensured that all of his players, not just the eligible group working the polls, took part in various social justice conversations and voter education calls. Those who were eligible to volunteer, along with their head coach, spent time learning voting rules and regulations, watching educational videos and speaking with local legislators. On Election Day, eligible Booker T. Washington players volunteered at polling precincts throughout metro-Atlanta.

"I wanted to get involved because I realize how important it is to actually vote, and it starts with the youth," outside linebacker Isaiah Waller said.