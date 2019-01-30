Early Bird Report: Will the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof be open or closed on Super Bowl Sunday?

ATLANTA – Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open or closed on Super Bowl Sunday, when the world's eyes are turned to Atlanta? It appears that question has yet to be answered. Per Tim Tucker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NFL officials are still waiting to determine the status of the roof, but it does appear that they have a slight inclination of where things stand.

"I think it's more likely that we're closed," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's top Super Bowl official said, "given that the reality is even if the temperature is (high enough to open the roof during the day) you're going into the night in that game, so the temperature will dip down. You could end up with a pretty different condition from pregame to end-of-game. But we're watching it closely."

AJC: Decatur's Everett took long and bumpy road to Super Bowl

Rams tight end Gerald Everett is among the numerous participants in Super Bowl LIII who have connections to Atlanta and the state of Georgia. The Columbia High School graduate has become a key part of the Ram's offense and is back where his long-winding road began.

"Of course, everybody has had some bumps in the road," Everett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "Me, for sure, I feel like I can speak from my own experience, I've definitely experienced a couple of bumps in the road."

ESPN: Arthur Blank: Falcons in 'good, competitive shape' for Super Bowl run

The Falcons are disappointed sitting at home and preparing to watch the Rams represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but owner Arthur Blank believes the team is set up to bounce back and make another run in the near future. On Monday, Blank explained why the Falcons could be poised for a Super Bowl run as soon as next season.

"We obviously can recover from all these injuries we had this [past] year, which was definitely a factor," Blank said, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. And I think the changes with the staff will make a difference. Our activity in free agency and the draft will make a difference. With the quarterback that we have, and the young defensive stars that we have, and some of the talent that we have on offense with Julio [Jones] and [Devonta] Freeman returning, I think we'll be in very good, competitive shape next year. It's a long season, but I like where we are."