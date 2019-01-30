Early Bird Report: Will the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof be open or closed on Super Bowl Sunday?

Jan 30, 2019 at 09:48 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP_19029746952551
AP photo/David J. Phillip

ATLANTA – Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open or closed on Super Bowl Sunday, when the world's eyes are turned to Atlanta? It appears that question has yet to be answered. Per Tim Tucker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NFL officials are still waiting to determine the status of the roof, but it does appear that they have a slight inclination of where things stand.

RELATED CONTENT

"I think it's more likely that we're closed," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's top Super Bowl official said, "given that the reality is even if the temperature is (high enough to open the roof during the day) you're going into the night in that game, so the temperature will dip down. You could end up with a pretty different condition from pregame to end-of-game. But we're watching it closely."

To read the rest of Tucker's report on the stadium roof, click here.

AJC: Decatur's Everett took long and bumpy road to Super Bowl

Rams tight end Gerald Everett is among the numerous participants in Super Bowl LIII who have connections to Atlanta and the state of Georgia. The Columbia High School graduate has become a key part of the Ram's offense and is back where his long-winding road began.

"Of course, everybody has had some bumps in the road," Everett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "Me, for sure, I feel like I can speak from my own experience, I've definitely experienced a couple of bumps in the road."

To read the rest of Ledbetter's piece on Everett, click here.

ESPN: Arthur Blank: Falcons in 'good, competitive shape' for Super Bowl run

The Falcons are disappointed sitting at home and preparing to watch the Rams represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but owner Arthur Blank believes the team is set up to bounce back and make another run in the near future. On Monday, Blank explained why the Falcons could be poised for a Super Bowl run as soon as next season.

"We obviously can recover from all these injuries we had this [past] year, which was definitely a factor," Blank said, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. And I think the changes with the staff will make a difference. Our activity in free agency and the draft will make a difference. With the quarterback that we have, and the young defensive stars that we have, and some of the talent that we have on offense with Julio [Jones] and [Devonta] Freeman returning, I think we'll be in very good, competitive shape next year. It's a long season, but I like where we are."

To read the rest of McClure's report on Blank's comments, click here.

Related Content

news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 
news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year
news

Lee Smith embracing his new role: I'm here to make sure no one hits Matt Ryan

New Falcons tight end Lee Smith is excited about helping re-vamp Falcons run game and protect Matt Ryan 
news

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 
news

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft and how it impacts Falcons

The NFL announced the plans for the 2021 NFL Draft 
news

What the signings of Erik Harris, Brandon Copeland mean for Falcons 

Taking a closer look at what the Falcons' most recent signings mean 
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Tabeek's Final Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, land 'generational' player and best all-around defender

With Matt Ryan in place for the immediate future, the Falcons pull off a pair of trades to upgrade their roster significantly
news

Report: Brandon Copeland to visit Falcons

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is reportedly set to visit the Falcons 

Top News

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

Filling the needs in free agency to draft the best players on the board | GM Terry Fontenot

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Advertising