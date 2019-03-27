Early Bird Report: Falcons 'most impactful' free agent signing this offseason

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today's Early Bird Report includes the most important move for each NFL team this offseason.
The Falcons have signed six free agents this offseason, but which has been the most crucial move for the team? ESPN went through the entire list of free agent signings for each team this offseason and singled out the most impactful moves.
Falcons beat writer Vaughn McClure pegged left guard James Carpenter as the team's most impactful move in free agency.
"James Carpenter, the 6-foot-5, 321-pound veteran offensive guard who is coming off of shoulder surgery, is known to be 'tough as nails' and brings 97 games of starting experience to the Falcons' offensive line," McClure writes. "Carpenter said in the past he prefers a gap scheme over a zone scheme, and the Falcons could mix it up under first-year offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and run more power with Carpenter and fellow newcomer Jamon Brown. Carpenter will be an instant upgrade at left guard over last year's starter, Wes Schweitzer. The Falcons needed to upgrade the line to better protect quarterback Matt Ryan and fare better in short-yardage situations."
The average number of tickets distributed for Falcons home games last season was 72,898, but in a recent story from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter he notes that the actual number of fans who showed up was a good deal fewer. Ledbetter spoke with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who explained that it's an issue league-wide.
"We are always concerned about that, and that's a factor across the league," Blank told Ledbetter. "… So, we have to make sure that we are doing everything that we can do, and that means making sure that our team is as competitive as it possibly can be. Make sure it has the leadership to generate the kind of results that are important to all of us."
The 2019 NFL Draft is only a month away and rapidly approaching. After more than a year of scouting these prospects the Falcons are putting the finishing touches on their draft plan.
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was among the team's many scouts and coaches at The University of Georgia's pro day and told reporters that some NFL teams are jealous of the football talent located near the city of Atlanta.
"We are fortunate again to have such an unbelievable hotbed of talent, just natural pure talent from the state," Dimitroff said. "… That's why some of the guys complain to the league office about how unfair it is that we have our (local) day, and they are somewhere else. They complain about it all the time."
A team spokesman confirmed to Ledbetter Monday that Falcons owner Arthur Blank sold a 10 percent share of the team two three limited partners, one of which is a new limited partner. The three limited partners, Doug Hertz, Ron Canakaris and Alan Kestenbaum, who joins the Falcons for the first time, received the shares in a deal that is estimated to be worth $300 million.
Per Ledbetter, the team spokesman referred to the deal as "a relatively minor transaction."
They don't call him "Trader Tom" for nothing, folks. Dimitroff has earned that nickname for his reputation to make a draft-day trade in order to get his guy, most famously in 2011 when the Falcons moved up 21 spots to draft Julio Jones.
In a piece for the AJC, Ledbetter combed through each of Dimitroff's 11 drafts as the Falcons' general manager and noted each trade he's made. Notably, Dimitroff has made a trade in ever single draft during his time with the Falcons.
