Early Bird Report: Falcons 'most impactful' free agent signing this offseason

AJC: Blank 'concerned' about no-shows at Falcons games

The average number of tickets distributed for Falcons home games last season was 72,898, but in a recent story from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter he notes that the actual number of fans who showed up was a good deal fewer. Ledbetter spoke with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who explained that it's an issue league-wide.

"We are always concerned about that, and that's a factor across the league," Blank told Ledbetter. "… So, we have to make sure that we are doing everything that we can do, and that means making sure that our team is as competitive as it possibly can be. Make sure it has the leadership to generate the kind of results that are important to all of us."

AJC: Falcons finalizing draft approach

The 2019 NFL Draft is only a month away and rapidly approaching. After more than a year of scouting these prospects the Falcons are putting the finishing touches on their draft plan.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was among the team's many scouts and coaches at The University of Georgia's pro day and told reporters that some NFL teams are jealous of the football talent located near the city of Atlanta.

"We are fortunate again to have such an unbelievable hotbed of talent, just natural pure talent from the state," Dimitroff said. "… That's why some of the guys complain to the league office about how unfair it is that we have our (local) day, and they are somewhere else. They complain about it all the time."