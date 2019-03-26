Early Bird Report: A closer look at Thomas Dimitroff's draft-day trading record

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today's Early Bird Report includes a closer look at Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff's history of trading in the draft and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

They don't call him "Trader Tom" for nothing, folks. Dimitroff has earned that nickname for his reputation to make a draft-day trade in order to get his guy, most famously in 2011 when the Falcons moved up 21 spots to draft Julio Jones.

In a piece for TheAtlanta Journal-Constitution, D. Orlando Ledbetter combed through each of Dimitroff's 11 drafts as the Falcons' general manager and noted each trade he's made. Notably, Dimitroff has made a trade in ever single draft during his time with the Falcons.

To see each of those trades, click here.

The 2019 NFL Draft is only a month away and rapidly approaching. After more than a year of scouting these prospects the Falcons are putting the finishing touches on their draft plan.

Dimitroff was among the team's many scouts and coaches at The University of Georgia's pro day and told reporters that some NFL teams are jealous of the football talent located near the city of Atlanta.

"We are fortunate again to have such an unbelievable hotbed of talent, just natural pure talent from the state," Dimitroff said. "… That's why some of the guys complain to the league office about how unfair it is that we have our (local) day, and they are somewhere else. They complain about it all the time."