Change coming to NFL overtime rules? Rich McKay says format is 'in a pretty good place'

Mar 25, 2019 at 07:24 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

ATLvsGB_KD_12092018_0144

PHOENIX – In addition to the use of instant replay, a potential change to the overtime format is another pressing subject that will be discussed at the annual league meetings over the next few days.

As the rule currently stands, if the team that wins the coin toss scores a touchdown on the opening drive, the game is over. During the regular season, if the score doesn't change and time runs out, the game will result in a tie. In the postseason, if the score remains tied at the end of the 10 minutes, the teams will keep playing until a score occurs.The Kansas City Chiefs have proposed a change to the current rule that would allow each team an opportunity to possess the ball, regardless if a team scores on the opening drive.

RELATED CONTENT

According to data given to Rich McKay, who is competition committee chairman, the current format has helped get overtime to the best place it's ever been in terms of improving the kickoff team's win rate.

In 2018, the receiving team won 48.4 percent of the time and the kickoff team won 45.2 percent of the time.

"It has continued to do what we wanted it to do with overtime which is reduce the gap [in win rate] between the team who wins the toss and the team that losses the toss," McKay said. "It's the smallest gap we've ever had in the history of overtime. We think right now overtime is in a pretty good place."

Here is the formal rule change proposal submitted by the Chiefs:

  • By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.

The format for overtime has changed a number of times over the past 20 years with the most notable change being to the length of time that took place in 2017. The overtime period was cut from 15 minutes to 10.

Related Content

news

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Star linebacker details how he learns a new football language as players use OTAs to get Arthur Smith's and Dean Pees' systems down cold
news

Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Scott Bair.

Why I moved 2,500 miles to Atlanta to be the new Falcons Digital Managing Editor and how we're going to cover this team in a way that will make fans proud
news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
news

Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 
news

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 
news

Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 
news

Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

news

Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

Julio Jones spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his future in Atlanta 
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 3 - OTAs & Minicamp

news

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Grady Jarrett met with the media following Thursday's Phase II workout

Top News

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Scott Bair.

Defensive backs at work on Day 4 of OTAs 

Arthur Smith on OTAs and prepping for minicamp: 'The whole objective is to be ready to go for Training Camp'

Advertising