Falcons sign DL Joe Gaziano to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano back to the 53-man roster, the organization announced Tuesday.
Gaziano had been waived last Saturday, prior to the Falcons' season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers. This move now comes days before the Falcons host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Gaziano rejoins the team with three years of experience under his belt from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has played in 21 career games, including 14 in 2021 alone. He has recorded 22 tackles overall, with a sack and a pass breakup also on his resume.
The Falcons had a spot on their 53-man roster after releasing running back Godwin Igwebuike on Monday. He had been signed last Saturday.