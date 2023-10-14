Dazzle & Dine: Chris Lindstrom and Jeff Okudah celebrate cancer survivors after losing family in similar battles

When Chris Lindstrom was named the Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, he reacted to the news with letters read by those close to the offensive lineman. Among those was Mary Ramsaier-Kirk.

Lindstrom first became acquainted with Ramsaier-Kirk at the team's Dazzle & Dine event that celebrates women battling cancer and survivors who have also given back to their communities. The two were paired together. Ramsaier-Kirk was treated to a day of dazzle and dines Lindstrom and other teammates prepared hibachi for the women.

From there, the bond was formed. Lindstrom kept up with her fight, and Ramsaier-Kirk shared in honoring Lindstrom's community work.

In Ramsaier-Kirk's letter to Lindstrom, she said, "Thank you for making a difference in my life. And I'll explain why: last Tuesday my oncologist told us that I was cancer-free; any treatment moving forward would merely be precautionary measures."

Shortly after writing that letter, Ramsaier-Kirk was no longer in remission. A cancerous tumor grew despite the surgical efforts taken to eradicate the breast cancer. She died nearly six months later.

It's grief Lindstrom is familiar with. He lost his mother to ovarian cancer in 2021. He attended Ramsaier-Kirk's funeral to support her family because he understands that pain.