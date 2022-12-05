Date, kickoff time set for Falcons Week 15 contest vs. New Orleans Saints

The NFL has officially announced that the Falcons and Saints Week 15 game will be played on Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST nationally televised on FOX. Atlanta will travel to New Orleans after the bye week to clash against the Saints for the second time this season.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Everything Arthur Smith said about Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and state of Falcons QB position after Steelers loss
- Bair: Falcons in playoff contention, but don't look like a playoff team
- How coaches, players respond after Sunday's loss to the Steelers
- Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons loss to Steelers
This will be a vital NFC South divisional game for the Falcons as they look to bounce back from to back-to-back losses coming off a bye.
Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl
Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!