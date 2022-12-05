Date, kickoff time set for Falcons Week 15 contest vs. New Orleans Saints

The Falcons will play the Saints on December 18 at Caesars Superdome

Dec 05, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The NFL has officially announced that the Falcons and Saints Week 15 game will be played on Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST nationally televised on FOX. Atlanta will travel to New Orleans after the bye week to clash against the Saints for the second time this season.

This will be a vital NFC South divisional game for the Falcons as they look to bounce back from to back-to-back losses coming off a bye.

