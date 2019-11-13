Dan Quinn: 'It will be a longshot' for Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper to play vs. Panthers

Nov 13, 2019 at 01:03 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Freeman_AF_2019072118_Training-Camp_KD2_2479

It's beginning to look like the Falcons will be down two important starters on offense when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

RELATED CONTENT

Running back Devonta Freeman left Atlanta's 26-9 victory against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury and did not return to the action, and tight end Austin Hooper suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the game as well.

"It will be a longshot for Hoop and for Free," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday. "Sometimes with injuries [the recovery] can be faster, so you don't want to pigeonhole a player into a [timeline to return]."

Prior to Quinn's press conference, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the Hooper could miss "about a month" due to his knee injury. When asked about that report Quinn stated that belief was "not from our building."

If Freeman and Hooper are unable to play against the Panthers, the Falcons will likely turn to Brian Hill to shoulder the load at running back and a combination of Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham at tight end.

Related Content

news

Edge rushers Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Boye Mafe, Nik Bonitto, Arnold Ebiketie among quality pass rushers available deeper in draft

news

Eight at No. 8: If available, Travon Walker is a talent the Falcons shouldn't pass up

A lot of teams would have to pass on Walker for him to drop to the Falcons at No. 8, but crazier things have happened.

news

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eight at No. 8: Why Jermaine Johnson could be a great fit for Falcons

Johnson's size, athleticism and relentless would help him thrive in Atlanta

news

Five wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Atlanta is in need of receiver depth and talent. Who could be a good fit?

news

Bair Mail: On Deebo Samuel, Grady Jarrett, Jordan Davis to Falcons and more

We also ponder a pre-draft trade for A.J. Brown in this mailbag

news

Five cornerbacks Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Andrew Booth, Kyler Gordon among those who could fit well in Atlanta

news

Do the Falcons go after an edge rusher or wide receiver at No. 8? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Kris and Scott discuss which positional need they would prioritize on draft night.

news

Eight at No. 8: Is a Sauce Gardner pairing with AJ Terrell possible for the Falcons in 2022?

The coveted cornerback is a hot commodity. Would he even fall to No. 8?

news

A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves

A look at four potential draft day trades the Falcons could make in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons could find their future franchise quarterback in the draft.

news

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

It may not be the most exciting solution, but could it be more important for the long-term health of the organization to wait to find a solution at quarterback?

Top News

Edge rushers Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Swole Patrol | Week 1

Eight at No. 8: If available, Travon Walker is a talent the Falcons shouldn't pass up

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Advertising