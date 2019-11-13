Dan Quinn: 'It will be a longshot' for Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper to play vs. Panthers

It's beginning to look like the Falcons will be down two important starters on offense when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Running back Devonta Freeman left Atlanta's 26-9 victory against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury and did not return to the action, and tight end Austin Hooper suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the game as well.

"It will be a longshot for Hoop and for Free," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday. "Sometimes with injuries [the recovery] can be faster, so you don't want to pigeonhole a player into a [timeline to return]."

Prior to Quinn's press conference, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the Hooper could miss "about a month" due to his knee injury. When asked about that report Quinn stated that belief was "not from our building."