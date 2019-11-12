Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens rolling, Falcons rising

What did I tell you last week? To forget everything you learned (or thought you did) about teams in the first half of this 2019 NFL season, right?

I predicted that life for teams like the Patriots, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks and the Cowboys was about to get considerably tougher, that some of them were about to exposed down the stretch. And not to pat myself on the back too much, but I was right.

RELATED CONTENT

While there is a No 1 this week – Lamar Jackson and the surging Ravens – I do think the top- seven teams in this week's power rankings are here to stay (maybe not in this order). And who saw the Falcons going into New Orleans and stunning the Saints? Not many. Atlanta jumps three spots this week and, believe it or not, is still alive in the NFC playoff picture (as crazy as that sounds).