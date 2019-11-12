Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens rolling, Falcons rising

What did I tell you last week? To forget everything you learned (or thought you did) about teams in the first half of this 2019 NFL season, right?

I predicted that life for teams like the Patriots, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks and the Cowboys was about to get considerably tougher, that some of them were about to exposed down the stretch. And not to pat myself on the back too much, but I was right.

While there is a No 1 this week – Lamar Jackson and the surging Ravens – I do think the top- seven teams in this week's power rankings are here to stay (maybe not in this order). And who saw the Falcons going into New Orleans and stunning the Saints? Not many. Atlanta jumps three spots this week and, believe it or not, is still alive in the NFC playoff picture (as crazy as that sounds).

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 11 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. Enjoy.

Table inside Article
1. Ravens (7-2)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Lamar Jackson highlights alone make them worthy of the top spot. Name a team they can’t beat right now.3
Table inside Article
2. 49ers (8-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They were a very makeable FG away from still being unbeaten. Tough loss to Seattle, but they’re very good.1
Table inside Article
3. Seahawks (8-2)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They’re the hottest team in the NFL right now and now owners of the longest win streak (three).5
Table inside Article
4. Patriots (8-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They had the week off to think about their first loss of the season. Philly is up next and it’ll be a fight.4
Table inside Article
5. Packers (8-2)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Nice bounce-back win at home and now they’re sitting pretty at 8-2 heading into their bye.6
Table inside Article
6. Saints (7-2)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
The Saints looked like the 1-7 team on Sunday. The score and stats weren’t lopsided, but it was a thorough beatdown by the Falcons.2
Table inside Article
7. Vikings (7-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Big win over Big D and they’re right on the heels of the Pack. This team is dangerous.9
Table inside Article
8. Texans (6-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
We’re going to learn just about everything we need to know about them this week.13
Table inside Article
9. Bills (6-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They’re about to face the hottest team in the AFC East right now … the Dolphins.7
Table inside Article
10. Chiefs (6-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Who will Patrick Mahomes and Co. face when they take on the Jekyll-and-Hyde Chargers?8
Table inside Article
11. Cowboys (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
At some point they need to start beating teams outside of the NFC East with some consistency if they want to be considered contenders.10
Table inside Article
12. Steelers (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
After dropping four of their first five games (and losing Big Ben), they’ve ripped off four straight wins and are within striking distance of the Ravens. Wow.16
Table inside Article
13. Rams (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They needed to beat the Steelers to keep pace in the West and, well, they didn’t.11
Table inside Article
14. Panthers (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They’ll have to lick their wounds and get over a tough loss in Green Bay because the Falcons are coming to town.12
Table inside Article
15. Eagles (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
With the Cowboys losing, a win over the Patriots could be the jolt needed to take control of the NFC East.15
Table inside Article
16. Raiders (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
We’re into the second half of the season and the Raiders are a game out of first place in the AFC West. Who knew.19
Table inside Article
17. Titans (5-5)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
The Titans have now beaten the Chiefs four straight times dating back to 2014.21
Table inside Article
18. Jaguars (4-5)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Out with Gardner Minshew, in with Nick Foles. Big division game vs. the Colts.20
Table inside Article
19. Colts (5-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Out with Brian Hoyer and in with Jacoby Brissett? Stay tuned.14
Table inside Article
20. Lions (3-5-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Speaking of musical quarterback, it appears that the Lions will continue to be without Matthew Stafford for the foreseeable future.17
Table inside Article
21. Chargers (4-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Which Chargers team is going to show up this week? The good, bad or ugly one?18
Table inside Article
22. Bears (4-5)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Does everyone in Chicago suddenly feel that much better about Mitch Trubisky now? Didn’t think so.22
Table inside Article
23. Cardinals (3-6-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Outside of a few games, the Cardinals have competed well under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury this season.23
Table inside Article
24. Browns (3-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Quality win over the Bills. There’s still time to turn their season around, but not much.27
Table inside Article
25. Falcons (2-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They jump three spots after going into New Orleans, kicking the doors down and whipping the Saints. Will the real Falcons please stand up?28
Table inside Article
26. Broncos (3-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
QB Brandon Allen will make his first road start against a red-hot Vikings team. Good luck.24
Table inside Article
27. Buccaneers (3-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Jameis Winston has now tossed 14 interceptions. The Bucs have no chance this week if that trend continues.25
Table inside Article
28. Dolphins (2-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Don’t look now but the Dolphins have now won two straight and get the Bills at home next.29
Table inside Article
29. Jets (2-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They won the Battle for New York and have the Redskins next. Back-to-back wins? It’s doable.30
Table inside Article
30. Giants (2-8)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Cursed by the black cat and then a loss to their cross-town rivals. It’s been a tough year for the G-men.26
Table inside Article
31. Redskins (1-8)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the duration of the season, says Bill Callahan.31
Table inside Article
32. Bengals (0-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Well, they still have a tight grip on the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, so there’s that.32
