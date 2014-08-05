Cox: There's No Ceiling for Goodman

Aug 05, 2014 at 01:27 AM

2014 XFINITY Training Camp - Practice 9

The Falcons were back in pads on Monday to practice with the Tennessee Titans for the ninth practice of 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

WR Devin Hester
1 / 60

WR Devin Hester

No Title
2 / 60
LB Tyler Starr
3 / 60

LB Tyler Starr

CB Ricardo Allen
4 / 60

CB Ricardo Allen

CB Ricardo Allen
5 / 60

CB Ricardo Allen

No Title
6 / 60
Gerald Brown, running backs coach
7 / 60

Gerald Brown, running backs coach

S Kemal Ishmael
8 / 60

S Kemal Ishmael

RB Jacquizz Rodgers and Titans LB Colin McCarthy
9 / 60

RB Jacquizz Rodgers and Titans LB Colin McCarthy

RB Jacquizz Rodgers and Titans LB Colin McCarthy
10 / 60

RB Jacquizz Rodgers and Titans LB Colin McCarthy

RB Antone Smith
11 / 60

RB Antone Smith

CB Ricardo Allen
12 / 60

CB Ricardo Allen

CB Desmond Trufant
13 / 60

CB Desmond Trufant

CB Desmond Trufant goes against Titans DB Winston Wright
14 / 60

CB Desmond Trufant goes against Titans DB Winston Wright

LB Tyler Starr
15 / 60

LB Tyler Starr

No Title
16 / 60
WR Julian Jones
17 / 60

WR Julian Jones

WR Devin Hester and WR Julio Jones
18 / 60

WR Devin Hester and WR Julio Jones

WR Tramaine Thompson
19 / 60

WR Tramaine Thompson

No Title
20 / 60
CB Jordan Mabin
21 / 60

CB Jordan Mabin

CB Devonta Glover-Wright and Titans WR Rico Richardson
22 / 60

CB Devonta Glover-Wright and Titans WR Rico Richardson

LB Marquis Spruill faces off against the Titans
23 / 60

LB Marquis Spruill faces off against the Titans

Head Coach Mike Smith
24 / 60

Head Coach Mike Smith

DE Kroy Biermann
25 / 60

DE Kroy Biermann

No Title
26 / 60
LB Tyler Starr
27 / 60

LB Tyler Starr

DE Malliciah Goodman and Titans G Justin McCray
28 / 60

DE Malliciah Goodman and Titans G Justin McCray

No Title
29 / 60
T Jake Matthews
30 / 60

T Jake Matthews

No Title
31 / 60
No Title
32 / 60
T Jake Matthews and Titans OT Taylor Lewan
33 / 60

T Jake Matthews and Titans OT Taylor Lewan

LB Tyler Starr and Titans DE Karl Klug
34 / 60

LB Tyler Starr and Titans DE Karl Klug

T Ryan Schraeder
35 / 60

T Ryan Schraeder

No Title
36 / 60
No Title
37 / 60
S Kemal Ishmael
38 / 60

S Kemal Ishmael

WR Harry Douglas, WR Julio Jones and WR Roddy White talk to offensive line coach, Mike Tice.
39 / 60

WR Harry Douglas, WR Julio Jones and WR Roddy White talk to offensive line coach, Mike Tice.

DT Jonathan Babineaux
40 / 60

DT Jonathan Babineaux

DE Ra'Shede Hageman
41 / 60

DE Ra'Shede Hageman

DE Kroy Biermann
42 / 60

DE Kroy Biermann

QB Matt Ryan chats with WR Devin Hester in between drills
43 / 60

QB Matt Ryan chats with WR Devin Hester in between drills

T Jake Matthews and G Jon Asamoah take on Titans DE Ropati Pitoitua
44 / 60

T Jake Matthews and G Jon Asamoah take on Titans DE Ropati Pitoitua

TE Jacob Pedersen matches up with Titans LB Patrick Bailey
45 / 60

TE Jacob Pedersen matches up with Titans LB Patrick Bailey

CB Robert Alford
46 / 60

CB Robert Alford

CB Desmond Trufant participates in one-on-one drills with the Titans
47 / 60

CB Desmond Trufant participates in one-on-one drills with the Titans

S Kemal Ishmael works to keep Titans WR Derek Hagan from the ball
48 / 60

S Kemal Ishmael works to keep Titans WR Derek Hagan from the ball

WR Desmond Trufant
49 / 60

WR Desmond Trufant

Falcons owner and chairman, Arthur Blank, talk with general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, during the combined practice
50 / 60

Falcons owner and chairman, Arthur Blank, talk with general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, during the combined practice

RB Devonta Freeman
51 / 60

RB Devonta Freeman

WR Tramaine Thompson
52 / 60

WR Tramaine Thompson

Titans QB Jake Locker shakes hands with QB Jeff Mathews and QB Sean Renfree
53 / 60

Titans QB Jake Locker shakes hands with QB Jeff Mathews and QB Sean Renfree

WR Julio Jones takes a break with Titans QB Jake Locker
54 / 60

WR Julio Jones takes a break with Titans QB Jake Locker

WR Devin Hester wraps up a conversation with Titans S Michael Griffin
55 / 60

WR Devin Hester wraps up a conversation with Titans S Michael Griffin

No Title
56 / 60
No Title
57 / 60
T Sam Baker
58 / 60

T Sam Baker

LB Tim Dobbins
59 / 60

LB Tim Dobbins

T Jake Matthews and G Jon Asamoah
60 / 60

T Jake Matthews and G Jon Asamoah

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If limited to using just two words when describing the Atlanta Falcons defensive line in 2014, super-sized would seem to fit the bill. Among the larger-than-life guys up-front, DE Malliciah Goodman continues to be an intimidating presence, both on and off the field. Recently, while at a restaraunt with Goodman, our server approached the table and asked if we were ready to order, when Goodman asked for suggestions, the server responded with, "You're a really big guy, so I'm guessing you eat a lot"; he's right.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Goodman owns pretty much every room he walks into, and combined with his offseason work, he continues to earn the high praise of Falcons coaches, including defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

"Maliiciah has really made a lot of progress," Nolan said. "He's worth mentioning. He's a guy that you need to watch, because he's really doing a good job. He's up to almost 290 (pounds) and you can see him out there, he's got long arms, he's thick, he's girthy, he's not like a spindly tall guy; he's doing a really good job."

Goodman, who played in 14 games last season, registering eight tackles and two fumble recoveries, offered reasons for his progress.

"Mainly the work," Goodman said. "Little things that I've had to work on from last year, I looked at that during the offseason and did that throughout my training and then (defensive line coach Bryan) Cox is getting a lot of it out of me. He's keeping me focused on sticking to the basics. My pass rush is a good example; he's taught me to not be so concerned with having 10 different moves, instead focusing on mastering one move and having a counter off of it.

"In the run game, people have different skills and strengths; my long arms for example, if I get full extension against the offensive lineman, it will be hard for him to block me. I want to get my extension, then strike him, while staying low; those are the little things that I've been working on, plus more stuff to get myself ready for this season."

Entering his second season, the former Clemson Tiger described the team's approach in 2014.

"We came out of the gates working very hard this year," Goodman said. "We have a bunch of competitors on the D-line, a bunch of hard-working players. Coach Cox is getting everything he can out of us and making us the best we can be to prepare for that first game and the entire season."

The very vocal and intense Cox has been hands-on with each of the Falcons defensive linemen, including Goodman, citing the many ways he can help improve the up-front play in 2014.

"Goodman is a guy like the rest of our guys in the whole group, versatile," Cox said. "He can play left, right, whatever roles we've asked him to fill, he's filling it. There's no ceiling for how good he can be."

Goodman highlighted some of the various spots he's been working from on the Falcons defensive line.

"I'm inside a good bit, like on sub and stuff," Goodman said. "And then on base, I'll be head on the tackle. Once in a while, I might be at nose, but I'm everywhere else, taking my role as it comes and making the best of it."

Goodman's best makes the Falcons defense better, which in turn makes the team's passionate fan base even more optimistic about a potentially-remarkable turnaround season.

For more coverage on Goodman and the entire team, follow me on Twitter @FalconsRFerrin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Sign WR J'Mon Moore

Roster transaction during AT&T Training Camp
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons defensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons receivers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons linebackers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

One of the quaterbacks is former Iowa and Michigan standout Jake Rudock
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons safeties

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Takeaways: Best moments from the Falcons' final scrimmage

Atlanta held its final scrimmage of training camp, which proved to be competitive and entertaining

Top News

Practice report: Is this offensive line ready for Week 1 test?

Bair Mail: Dean Pees' impact, possible breakout stars and a long-term vision at quarterback

Always on time: How Russell Gage used unique perspective, intense study to become reliable target

Why Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the epitome of the Falcons defensive flexibility

Advertising