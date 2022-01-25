Lee Smith is not a crier, not even when it's common to do so, so there was some surprise when tears came in a flash flood. They lent gravity to the moment, but they did not appear out of sadness.

This was a point of pride. Lee Smith was proud of what he accomplished in the NFL. Proud of the life he created for his family. Proud of the fact he's going out on his own terms and truly excited about what comes next.

"It was a rush of emotion," Smith said. "I've been a fart in a whirlwind for 11 years, but I never took my foot off the gas. I never came up for air. I was hellbent on giving my family a life that I didn't get and I was committed to stopping the cycle of assholes. I was in the middle of Atlanta traffic when it hit me – I get chills just talking about it – I [freaking] did it, man."

Smith did it right, leaving with his head held high and an eye toward the future. He'll quickly transition away from the NFL and into a position mentoring youth from his hometown through the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center, which he's opening this summer in Knoxville.

"I couldn't feel more blessed that I get to step away on my terms," Smith said. "It just doesn't happen that way very often. Yet here I am, a stiff-as-hell fifth-round draft pick who found himself a niche-y role and figured out a way to stay around. I always said it would be awesome to leave on my own terms, because I had a father who transitioned out of the NFL very poorly. He drank himself to death shortly thereafter."

Daryle Smith was an offensive lineman who played six NFL seasons and four more in the CFL, a journeyman who eventually ran out of football employment options. He struggled to establish a post-playing career and drank heavily because of that, becoming both neglectful and abusive to his children.