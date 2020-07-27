Monday, Jul 27, 2020 11:13 AM

CBS sports writer projects Calvin Ridley as a No.1 fantasy receiver 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Calvin Ridley is primed for a breakout season, and one CBS Sports writer believes he could be a No. 1 fantasy wide receiver.

"Ridley owns a 9.2% career touchdown rate which is just absurd and not likely sustainable," Heath Cummings writes. "But even with a 6.4% rate he's a No. 1 Fantasy receiver."

Cummings points to Ridley's increased production after Mohamed Sanu was traded to the Patriots in late-October as the main reason why he's high on the third-year receiver.

"If Julio Jones went down, Ridley could be the No. 1 receiver in fantasy," Cummings said. "But even with Jones active, Ridley was on pace for 96 catches, 1,354 yards and 10 touchdowns in those games without Sanu."

In his first two seasons, Ridley caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Had his sophomore season not ended three games early, Ridley was on pace to record his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter expects to see a big "jump" in Ridley's game in their second season working together.

"I think he's always been able to beat his man just by pure speed and athleticism, and I think as he gets a little more consistent in his route running and understanding what is landmarks are, his depths of his routes are, I think you're going to see a jump in his game," Koetter said this offseason.

