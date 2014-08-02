Blank Hosts Family Friend at Saturday's Camp

Aug 02, 2014 at 11:09 AM

2014 XFINITY Training Camp - Practice 7

The Falcons returned to Flowery Branch Saturday afternoon to practice after a fun night under the lights in Lawrenceville, Ga. Take a look at pictures from the seventh practice of 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Verizon was giving away fun prizes to fans on Saturday
1 / 68

Verizon was giving away fun prizes to fans on Saturday

Two fans pose for a picture at the Verizon tent
2 / 68

Two fans pose for a picture at the Verizon tent

929 the Game went live from camp again today
3 / 68

929 the Game went live from camp again today

OL Gabe Carimi
4 / 68

OL Gabe Carimi

CB Javier Arenas waits for practice to begin with CB Jordin Mabin and CB Robert Alford
5 / 68

CB Javier Arenas waits for practice to begin with CB Jordin Mabin and CB Robert Alford

G Jon Asamoah
6 / 68

G Jon Asamoah

No Title
7 / 68
OL Mike Johnson and C Joe Hawley
8 / 68

OL Mike Johnson and C Joe Hawley

DE Kroy Biermann
9 / 68

DE Kroy Biermann

No Title
10 / 68
LB Marquis Spruill
11 / 68

LB Marquis Spruill

Secondary coach Tim Lewis
12 / 68

Secondary coach Tim Lewis

WR Julio Jones
13 / 68

WR Julio Jones

RB Antone Smith and RB Devonta Freeman
14 / 68

RB Antone Smith and RB Devonta Freeman

RB Antone Smith and RB Devonta Freeman
15 / 68

RB Antone Smith and RB Devonta Freeman

WR Bernard Reedy
16 / 68

WR Bernard Reedy

No Title
17 / 68
No Title
18 / 68
LB Tyler Starr
19 / 68

LB Tyler Starr

DE Stansly Maponga
20 / 68

DE Stansly Maponga

Head coach Mike Smith
21 / 68

Head coach Mike Smith

Head coach Mike Smith
22 / 68

Head coach Mike Smith

Head coach Mike Smith
23 / 68

Head coach Mike Smith

WR Jabin Sambrano
24 / 68

WR Jabin Sambrano

WR Courtney Roby
25 / 68

WR Courtney Roby

T Jake Matthews
26 / 68

T Jake Matthews  

No Title
27 / 68
OL Adam Replogle
28 / 68

OL Adam Replogle

G Harland Gunn
29 / 68

G Harland Gunn

WR Julian Jones
30 / 68

WR Julian Jones

WR Jeremy Ebert
31 / 68

WR Jeremy Ebert

WR Bernard Reedy
32 / 68

WR Bernard Reedy

WR Bernard Reedy
33 / 68

WR Bernard Reedy

WR Tramaine Thompson
34 / 68

WR Tramaine Thompson

WR Devin Hester
35 / 68

WR Devin Hester

WR Devin Hester
36 / 68

WR Devin Hester

WR Julio Jones
37 / 68

WR Julio Jones

DE Tyson Jackson
38 / 68

DE Tyson Jackson

No Title
39 / 68
DE Osi Umenyiora and DT Corey Peters talk to offensive line coach, Mike Tice, during stretches
40 / 68

DE Osi Umenyiora and DT Corey Peters talk to offensive line coach, Mike Tice, during stretches

LB Brenden Daley
41 / 68

LB Brenden Daley

LB Tim Dobbins
42 / 68

LB Tim Dobbins

LB Paul Worrilow
43 / 68

LB Paul Worrilow

Chris Scelfo, tight ends coach, works with his group
44 / 68

Chris Scelfo, tight ends coach, works with his group

LB Joplo Bartu and LB Paul Worrilow
45 / 68

LB Joplo Bartu and LB Paul Worrilow

LB Tim Dobbins and LB Paul Worrilow
46 / 68

LB Tim Dobbins and LB Paul Worrilow

No Title
47 / 68
No Title
48 / 68
No Title
49 / 68
Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with DE Nosa Eguae
50 / 68

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with DE Nosa Eguae

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with DT Theo Agnew
51 / 68

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with DT Theo Agnew

No Title
52 / 68
FB Maurice Hagens
53 / 68

FB Maurice Hagens

DT Jonathan Babineaux
54 / 68

DT Jonathan Babineaux

DE Malliciah Goodman
55 / 68

DE Malliciah Goodman

DT Travian Robertson
56 / 68

DT Travian Robertson

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox
57 / 68

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox

DT Theo Agnew and DE Malliciah Goodman
58 / 68

DT Theo Agnew and DE Malliciah Goodman

DT Jonathan Babineaux
59 / 68

DT Jonathan Babineaux

DE Cliff Matthews
60 / 68

DE Cliff Matthews

DE Osi Umenyiora
61 / 68

DE Osi Umenyiora

No Title
62 / 68
No Title
63 / 68
T Jake Matthews signs autographs
64 / 68

T Jake Matthews signs autographs

G Justin Blalock signs autographs
65 / 68

G Justin Blalock signs autographs

DE Cliff Matthews signs autographs
66 / 68

DE Cliff Matthews signs autographs

DT Jonathan Babineaux signs autographs
67 / 68

DT Jonathan Babineaux signs autographs

DT Paul Soliai signs autographs
68 / 68

DT Paul Soliai signs autographs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Saturday marked the seventh practice of 2014 XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Flowery Branch, and it was a day no different than the last six, except for the attendance of the Heitzman family, friends of Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank, Angie Macuga and her daughter, Emily Macuga.

Christ Heitzman, a 20-year-old from Marietta, Ga., was in a car accident in July 2012, just two months after graduating from Lassiter High School, and a few short weeks before starting the next chapter of his life at Georgia College and State University, where he had a scholarship with the baseball team.

Since the accident, Heitzman has been doing outpatient therapy every day of the week at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The therapy he is undergoing is physical, occupational, speech, water and, starting next week, hippotherapy, a type of therapy where a horse is used.

Because of the extent of his injuries, each area of his body needs attention. Together, the doctors and the Heitzman's are "trying to assign time for each area to recover," Heitzman's mom, Debbie, said.

Still, days like Saturday, although emotional, the support and love the family has received still gets to them.

"It's amazing," Mrs. Heitzman said. "For Angie and Mr. Blank to invite us here today, we were just over the moon."

"Seeing his friends and the community that have supported him since the accident is astounding," she continued. "You know, it's not us, it's him. He gained all that respect himself before the accident, and so people have just been repaying. We found all these stories we never knew about where he was a mentor to these younger kids and had done all this stuff. He's just such a good person"

After the accident, Heitzman was unable to walk because one of his feet was twisted due to his brain injury, the most severe injury he received. After an extensive surgery, his foot was straightened, and the sheer determination to walk again helped him achieve the goal four months ago.

On Saturday, Heitzman stood on the field near professional athletes, a feat in itself, with friends and family close by, just like they have been since the day of the accident.

 "Christopher was an amazing student and athlete, and I think he still sees himself in that light of being out here on the field with teammates, well he sees them as teammates, with the elite," Mrs. Heitzman said.

For families who are going through a similar situation, Heitzman's mom says to "be strong and be together."

"Just doing everything you possibly can humanly do to help them get back on their feet" helps them," she said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Sign WR J'Mon Moore

Roster transaction during AT&T Training Camp
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons defensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons receivers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons linebackers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

One of the quaterbacks is former Iowa and Michigan standout Jake Rudock
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons safeties

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Takeaways: Best moments from the Falcons' final scrimmage

Atlanta held its final scrimmage of training camp, which proved to be competitive and entertaining

Top News

Why Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the epitome of the Falcons defensive flexibility

Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

Practice report: How Jalen Mayfield was prepped for early contribution

Advertising