Blank Hosts Family Friend at Saturday's Camp

Still, days like Saturday, although emotional, the support and love the family has received still gets to them.

"It's amazing," Mrs. Heitzman said. "For Angie and Mr. Blank to invite us here today, we were just over the moon."

"Seeing his friends and the community that have supported him since the accident is astounding," she continued. "You know, it's not us, it's him. He gained all that respect himself before the accident, and so people have just been repaying. We found all these stories we never knew about where he was a mentor to these younger kids and had done all this stuff. He's just such a good person"

After the accident, Heitzman was unable to walk because one of his feet was twisted due to his brain injury, the most severe injury he received. After an extensive surgery, his foot was straightened, and the sheer determination to walk again helped him achieve the goal four months ago.

On Saturday, Heitzman stood on the field near professional athletes, a feat in itself, with friends and family close by, just like they have been since the day of the accident.

"Christopher was an amazing student and athlete, and I think he still sees himself in that light of being out here on the field with teammates, well he sees them as teammates, with the elite," Mrs. Heitzman said.

For families who are going through a similar situation, Heitzman's mom says to "be strong and be together."