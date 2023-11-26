Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game dominate in season-high rushing effort

The Falcons recorded a season-high 228 yards rushing, Bijan Robinson led the way with 91 yards. 

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:35 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

ATLANTA — Bijan Robinson wore a slight sneer when he was asked about hitting a rookie wall after the Falcons 24-15 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Robinson understands the concept but, respectfully, he doesn't feel like it applies to him.

"I get the rookie wall. You're in a long, long season. You're in a long time since you've had a break of anything," Robinson said. "But at the same time you're doing what you love to do, you know you're doing what you're blessed to do."

The first-year pro led the Falcons season-high rushing performance (228 yards) with 91 yards on 16 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. That marks the fourth time Robinson recorded at least 90 yards on the ground and the first time he did so in back-to-back games.

As it stands through Week 12, Robinson has officially played a full college regular season, but he feels great. Without the daily grind of being a student-athlete, he said he's able to find more time to get treatment in order to keep him game ready. It also helps when you have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson in the backfield, too.

"I appreciate Tyler and CP, those are my dogs," Robinson said. "It's fun to play off each other like that."

Allgeier was second in rushing yards on Sunday with 64 yards on 10 carries against the Saints. Patterson followed with 43 yards on eight attempts. Quarterback Desmond Ridder added 30 yards on the ground. Each of them broke free for a double-digit attempt, but Robinson's 17-yard run was the longest of the day.

To this point, Allgeier and Robinson carried a similar usage, but Sunday's game was the first time the three running backs rotated to this extent. Patterson only had more carries in the Falcons win in Tampa Bay, a game where Robinson's usage was limited due to illness.

Head coach Arthur Smith said the trio of backs will "all be involved" through this crucial stretch of the Falcons season where Atlanta will face all three divisional opponents one final time. The Falcons now sit atop the NFC South after Sunday's win with an undefeated 3-0 record against divisional opponents.

Staying fresh will be key as the regular season winds down, and that word was used by both Robinson and Smith after the win to describe the run-game rotation.

"All three of us going, rolling it just made us all fresh at the end of the day," Robinson said. "At the end of the game, we came out our legs is good."

Robinson added that his legs felt fresher compared to other weeks. So fresh that when the rookie caught the longest touchdown pass of his early career in the fourth quarter he just kept running, past the endzone and deep into the tunnel.

The Falcons' three-headed rushing attack was teased throughout the season but it seems it is now emerging when Atlanta needs it the most.

"I think that (if) we keep doing that and keep just playing off each other it's hard to stop us as an offense," Robinson said. "It opens up so much stuff that we want."

Game Photos | Week 12 Falcons vs Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints during Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the huddle before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the huddle before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 warms up before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 warms up before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks through the tunnel before warmups before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks through the tunnel before warmups before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

T.I. walks out with the players before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
T.I. walks out with the players before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

T.I. and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 run out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
T.I. and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 run out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The Coin Toss before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
The Coin Toss before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 returns an interception during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 returns an interception during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 react during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 react during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26,

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Players huddle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Players huddle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Freddie Falcon on the sideline during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Freddie Falcon on the sideline during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 reacts after a play during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 reacts after a play during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Players line up for a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Players line up for a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The win graphic on the halo board after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The win graphic on the halo board after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Related Links

Related Content

news

Bair: Desmond Ridder came up clutch to beat Saints, but Falcons need more QB consistency, fewer critical mistakes to win NFC South

Second-year pro threw for 168 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his return to starting lineup.
news

'No. 3 is special. Let's start off there': Jessie Bates III, Falcons defense shows strength in win vs. Saints

With another multi-turnover day for Jessie Bates III and a clean red zone for the defensive unit overall, the Falcons took control of New Orleans in win. 
news

Week 12: What happened in Falcons home win over the Saints

The Falcons moved to 5-6 on the season after their Week 12 contest with the Saints. 
news

Offensive lineman Jake Matthews sets new Falcons record for consecutive starts

The 2014 first-round draft pick notched his 155th consecutive start Sunday, breaking former quarterback Matt Ryan's record.
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 12 rivalry game against New Orleans Saints

QB Taylor Heinicke's game day status is revealed. 
news

Falcons elevate two offensive weapons for Week 12 game against Saints

Tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Chris Blair from practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host rival New Orleans Saints at home in Week 12 clash

Desmond Ridder returns to QB1 status. What differences could be seen from the young quarterback after two games on the sideline? 
news

Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: One player ruled out for Week 12 game against Saints 

Mack Hollins will miss Sunday's game, Taylor Heinicke is questionable and Younghoe Koo did not receive a game designation.  
news

Why Saints clash means a little more to Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, Ryan Nielsen

These three members of the Falcons defense will face their old team on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson's elusiveness and fast starts on defense

Ultimately the results have not been what the team has aimed for in the win-loss column, but there is evidence of the evolution of the offense of which Robinson is a major factor.

