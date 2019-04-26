Best players available who could help Falcons on Day 2 of NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will unfold Friday night and, at the moment, the Falcons do not have a pick.

The Falcons acquired pick Nos. 31 and 203 from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for their 45th and 79th picks – second- and third-round picks, respectively – to acquire offensive tackle Kaleb McGary on Thursday night.

As a result, the Falcons currently own seven picks, all on Day 3 now:

Round 4

No. 117

No. 137

Round 5

No. 152

No. 172

Round 6

No. 186

No. 203

Round 7

No. 230

But don't count on the Falcons standing pat. Based on general manager Thomas Dimitroff's draft history, there's always a chance he could find a trading partner and move back up into Day 2.

If the Falcons can pull off a move (or two), there's plenty of prospects available who could help address some glaring needs. The Falcons entered the offseason with several holes to fill, including the offensive and defensive lines, cornerback and running back.