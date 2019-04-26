Best players available who could help Falcons on Day 2 of NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will unfold Friday night and, at the moment, the Falcons do not have a pick.
The Falcons acquired pick Nos. 31 and 203 from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for their 45th and 79th picks – second- and third-round picks, respectively – to acquire offensive tackle Kaleb McGary on Thursday night.
As a result, the Falcons currently own seven picks, all on Day 3 now:
Round 4
- No. 117
- No. 137
Round 5
- No. 152
- No. 172
Round 6
- No. 186
- No. 203
Round 7
- No. 230
But don't count on the Falcons standing pat. Based on general manager Thomas Dimitroff's draft history, there's always a chance he could find a trading partner and move back up into Day 2.
If the Falcons can pull off a move (or two), there's plenty of prospects available who could help address some glaring needs. The Falcons entered the offseason with several holes to fill, including the offensive and defensive lines, cornerback and running back.
Since the Falcons have already addressed the offensive line, here's my list of the best prospects available at defensive end, defensive tackle, cornerback and running back.
Cornerbacks
- Greedy Williams, LSU
- Byron Murphy, Washington
- Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
- Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
- Justin Layne, Michigan State
- Julian Love, Notre Dame
- Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
Defensive ends
- Jaylon Ferguson
- Jachai Polite, Florida
- Chase Winovich, Michigan
- Oshane Ximines. Old Dominion
- Christian Miller, Alabama
- D'Andre Walker, Georgia
- Jalen Jelks, Oregon
Defensive line
- Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
- Zach Allen, Boston College
- Charles Omenihu, Texas
- Gerald Willis III, Miami
- Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
- Joe Jackson, Miami
- Anthony Nelson, Iowa
Running backs
- David Montgomery, Iowa State
- Miles Sanders, Penn State
- Damien Harris, Alabama
- David Singletary, Florida Atlantic
- Darrell Henderson, Memphis
- Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
- Mike Weber, Ohio State
- Elijah Holyfield, Georgia