Behind the Jersey Number: Steven Jackson

"No current, active running back was wearing the number 39, and the only great player that did wear it prior was (former Miami Dolphins running back) Larry Csonka," Jackson said. "I called my dad, didn't tell him the number I chose, but told him the idea I had about leaving my own legacy and within two minutes of the conversation, he said number 39, because there are 39 books in the (Bible's) Old Testament; for two different reasons, young and old, the bloodline of our family, we agreed on 39."

Jackson made the most of his time in St. Louis, including a span from 2005-2012 that included eight-straight 1,000-yard seasons, before signing with the Falcons on March 15, 2013.

The league's active rushing leader continues to work just as tirelessly as he did in each and every one of his previous 10 seasons in the league, adding to the legacy that he began in 2004. Following his record-setting day in Week 8, Jackson kept the game ball for the man who inspired his career.