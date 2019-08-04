Before you take your seat, be sure to walk by the empty chair

Cannon, who is also graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, is Airborne Ranger qualified and served as first lieutenant in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain, wanted to create that same sort of experience for fans visiting Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"So, for us, this chair and this recognition for POWs that really dates back to the Vietnam era, is a powerful symbol that says that sacrifice is going on, it's happened but it happens every single day," Cannon said. "In fact, we just lost a couple of soldiers in Afghanistan just this past week."

Cannon said he hopes that symbol of the empty chair connects with people, especially here in Georgia. Cannon also noted that with Fort Benning, Fort Stewart and Fort Gordon, there's a larger concentration of military and families "probably more than any other state in the country."

According to pow-miafamilies.org, there are 1,587 soldiers missing and unaccounted for. For a listing of the missing and unaccounted-for by name, you can visit DPAA website here.

And because of that, Cannon said, the Falcons – more than any other organization in the NFL – needs to get honoring and giving back to the military right.

"Our job is to shine a spotlight on service and sacrifice," Cannon said. "And, for me, that sums it up. Those two words, service and sacrifice, is brought to life in that lone chair."