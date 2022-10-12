Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Drake London, Grady Jarrett and Marcus Mariota

Yeah, I know. You just read a Bair Mail on Tuesday morning. Now you're getting one 24 hours later. What gives?

Monday was so full of news, with the Grady Jarrett roughing call and the Deion Jones trade, that we pushed it back a day to let all that sink in (and write tons of other headlines). So Monday's mailbag. Wednesday's is right on time. And, thankfully, you all came correct with enough questions for a quick-turn mailbag. That isn't always easy, but it's appreciated.

Anyway, let's get to this three-question Bair Mail, discussing the Kyle Pitts/Drake London pairing, Grady Jarrett's hot start and, in what is becoming a mailbag staple, more Marcus Mariota talk.

Let's get right to it, shall we?

Nate B from Atlanta, Ga.

Hey Bair, What was the point of spending 2 top 10 draft pick back to back years on good pass catchers if we average only throwing 20-25 times a game? Little confused of Arthur Smith's plan here. If he wanted/planned on running the ball 70% of the time like the browns or titans, why spend such a high pick on pass catchers and not high talent O-Line or a top tier running back in the top of the second round?

Bair: A few things on this, Nate. First off, they don't exclusively draft for need. There's a best available player element to all this and, if one of the top offensive tackles were available, we might be talking about a different dude at No. 8. Who knows?

That's point one. Point two: Arthur Smith is looking for an explosive offense on the ground and through the air. I believe he's essentially striving for balance but, he won't go for that if one unit's a bit behind the other. Right now, the run game is ahead of the passing game in my opinion. The air attack isn't in consistent sync at this stage. While it has produced some big plays, it's lacking in some way. That's why I think you're seeing a run dominant team right now. Don't get me wrong, here. The Falcons will be a physical team that works the ball well on the ground under Smith.

You also have to think that Smith loves tight ends. Kyle Pitts is as talented a tight end as there is in this league. He also likes big, receivers who can gain yards after the catch. That's Drake London in a nutshell.