Bair Mail: On Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and whether Falcons should be buyers at NFL trade deadline

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Scott. It seems a shame that Deion's Falcons career has ended the way it did. Was it the salary cap issue, his underperformance under Coach Pees last year, shoulder this year, or a combination of all the above? At any rate he deserved a better send off than he got.

Bair: Breaking up is hard to do, Will. Rarely does an NFL player ride off into the sunset after a long career. It wasn't Deion Jones' fault the previous regime paid so much to extend him and then renegotiated his deal at a short-term gain and long-term loss.

Ultimately, his contract had to get moved, and the Falcons were able to do that. That helps their cap situation and they got an improved draft position down the line. He was a darn good player, one of the best coverage linebackers in the game.

I'm not sure he was a perfect fit for what the Falcons now do defensively, especially playing on the weak side. Jones' efforts here are and were appreciated, and I think it's a good thing he can get a fresh start on a contender and be featured prominently in Cleveland's defense. This trade was a win for all sides, even though it'll be weird to see him in a different uniform.

J Blash from Hinesville, Ga.

Hey Bair. I was just wondering how much money we saved with the Jones trade. What position should we look to add before the November deadline?

Bair: The Jones trade doesn't save a ton is cap space. The linebacker redid his deal recently, driving his base salary way down. The Falcons will take on roughly $12 million in dead cap space in 2023 after the trade as well.

Per overthecap.com, the Falcons have $9.6 million available.

Will the Falcons be buyers at the NFL trade deadline? I have a tough time imagining that. Draft assets are solid gold for this team, and I don't think there's a single player who will push them into the NFC's elite class. I think they're better off getting as much as possible from the players they have over trading for one.