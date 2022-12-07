Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Troy Andersen and possible defensive changes, helping Grady Jarrett and more

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

if you could make any personnel changes in regard to players following the bye who would you choose? You may leave QB off the list if you wish.

Bair: Thanks for the submission, Chris. Happy holidays to you, friend. I cut the second question on Ridder, because I'm going to get to that. Your query is a good one, considering Arthur Smith said changes will be made coming out of the bye. He also said those changes will be made in the best interest of the team, not in relation to the team's NFC South standing.

And, yes, I'll take a pass on the quarterback here, because we've discussed Desmond Ridder already. I wouldn't be shocked if we see more of Troy Andersen next to Rashaan Evans. I'm a big Evans fan – I think he's earned an extension – and we've seen Andersen's speed and aggressiveness featured at times this season. He swings and misses sometimes, but he plays fast and hard and has real potential to be a force in coverage in run defense. Walker knows the defense well, but Andersen's athleticism may be an asset in a larger role.

Getting Elijah Wilkinson back off IR will be a plus at left guard, adding strength to an offensive line that has been really good, and has improved in pass protection.