Bair: Falcons enter pivotal 2023 offseason with expanded young foundation

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks post game | Press Conference Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Videos Arthur Smith speaks post game | Press Conference Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Videos Falcons vs. Buccaneers highlights | Week 18

Videos Desmond Ridder's best plays vs. Buccaneers Week 18

Videos Every Drake London catch in record-breaking game Week 18

Videos Tyler Allgeier rumbles down sideline on way to 28-yard gain

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson caps 9-play drive with 2-yard TD

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Ridder's wicked launch goes for 40-yard gain to London

Videos Rookie Tyler Allgeier eclipses 1,000-yard mark

Videos Ridder's second TD pass of day gives Falcons lead late in third quarter

Videos Drake London sets Falcons rookie record with 69 receptions during '22 season

Videos Desmond Ridder maneuvers pocket to convert fourth down

Videos Ridder delivers 29-yard dart to MyCole Pruitt over middle

Videos Grady Jarrett times snap count to wreak havoc in Bucs' backfield

Videos Ridder's sidearm sling on the run goes for 26-yard gain to London

Videos Ridder's first NFL TD pass goes to MyCole Pruitt in Week 18

Videos Tyler Allgeier darts through Bucs' D with purpose for 16 yards

Videos The Last Dance | Final home game of the season | Falcons vs. Bucs | Hype

Videos Grady Jarrett: "I'm excited to finish the season strong" | Press Conferences

Videos Mike Ford on getting to know his late father, buying his mom a house and living out his NFL dream | Falcons in Focus

Videos Falcons coordinators speak to the media for the last time in the 2022 season | Press Conferences

Videos Lorenzo Carter speaks on his initial reaction from the Monday night game | Press Conference

Videos Mykal Walker speaks on his mindset from the Monday night game | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks on 'ending on a high note' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith's thoughts and prayers to the Hamlin family | press Conference

Videos How Falcons can finish season with a win over Buccaneers | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Chris Lindstrom surprises Best Buddy with Super Bowl tickets

Videos 'Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee' | Chris Lindstrom is serving pancakes while mic'd up

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to the media heading into the final week of the NFL regular season | Press Conferences

Videos Evaluating Desmond Ridder's comeback drive, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson

Videos Arthur Smith: "I'm really proud of those guys up front" | Press Conferences

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to media after first NFL win | Press Conferences

Videos Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons - Highlights Week 17

Videos Younghoe Koo's 21-yard FG at buzzer gives Falcons their sixth win of 2022

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson makes multiple defenders miss on shifty 22-yard rush

Videos Tyler Allgeier gashes Cards' defense for 17 yards

Videos Adetokunbo Ogundeji gets to David Blough for big sack

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson powers it in for 5-yard rush TD