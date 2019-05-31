Austin Hooper describes the moment he first became in awe of Julio Jones' talent

May 31, 2019 at 02:36 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – When tight end Austin Hooper first arrived at the Falcons' facility for the back in 2016 he knew two things: He would be catching passes from a top-tier NFL quarterback in Matt Ryan and he would become teammates with one of, if not the best, best wide receivers in the game in Julio Jones.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jones is about as consistent as they come at the receiver position. If he's not leading the league in receiving yards which he has done twice in his career (2015 and 2018), he's not far behind. When you see a player put up numbers like Jones does or make the type of plays he does, it's easy to overlook Jones' greatness at times.

"It's hard, man, because after a while you become so desensitized to it," Hooper said of Jones while describing a play from his rookie season during a recent podcast with Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe.

"My rookie year he ran this thing called a takeoff," Hooper said. "So, you run a 20-yard comeback, it's a double move though so you come back and show your hips and eyes and then turn around and immediately sprint. It's hard to go from fully stopped to full speed that quickly. I saw him run 21 mph and take three steps to stop, which is incredible in itself. [He] turns around and gets a defensive back coming down hill [with his] eyes looking to jump the comeback. He turns around and puts his right foot in the ground, puts his head down and runs. He takes a peek [and] he sees the ball thrown far. [He] puts his head back down, lets the run get back in full phase and then picks his head up and it's right there. In that moment I was like, that is Julio Jones."

Jones wasn't the only topic Hooper and Lefkoe discussed. Atlanta's tight end also talked about how he's grown from his rookie season, how much respect he has for his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and where he'll be spending his offseason. To listen to the full podcast, click here

Related Content

news

Who will win, Falcons or Washington? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz to host the Washington Football Team 
news

Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons doing with Feleipe Franks?

Arthur Smith says the coaching staff sees value in trying to find a unique role for the quarterback. 
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell full participant for second straight practice heading into Washington game

Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage remain out with ankle injuries
news

Should Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson get more carries? -- The Great Debate

Scott and Tori discuss the Falcons running backs, carry counts and how the ground game can improve
news

Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage out to start Washington practice week

A.J. Terrell returns a full participant, remains in concussion protocol
news

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says Kyle Pitts already warrants respect from defenses; Do lack of targets show that?

While Kyle Pitts' targets have been inconsistent, Matt Ryan said his message to the tight end is that targets 'come in flurries' 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Washington: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Bair Mail: On Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan's time in pocket, Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and defensive trends

We address all that and more in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

news

Younghoe Koo's pursuit of perfection

In just four seasons in the league, Koo has experienced some of the worst and best moments the NFL can offer. And because of it, his focus is now staying on top.
news

Bair's NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Rams take top spot, Steelers fall and Falcons get a bump

The top half's tightly packed with quality, as Packers, Raiders surge up NFL hierarchy
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Keepin' up with Lee Smith, Isaiah Oliver and other overlooked game changers

Taking note of who stepped up in the Falcons first win of 2021 vs. Giants

Top News

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell full participant for second straight practice heading into Washington game

Should Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson get more carries? -- The Great Debate

On The Rise (Ep. 3) | Taking down Giants

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says Kyle Pitts already warrants respect from defenses; Do lack of targets show that?

Advertising