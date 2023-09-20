Atlanta Falcons Create Call to Service Game

Atlanta, GA – September 20, 2023 – The Atlanta Falcons organization announce that the Falcons' annual military appreciation game, will this year be a Call To Service rather than a Salute to Service The change is aimed at recognizing and honoring the brave service men and women in the armed forces as well as inspiring others to learn the benefits of joining the military. The Call to Service game will be played on November 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings.
The decision to create a Call To Service game brand stems from a meeting between Falcons leadership and military leaders at Fort Moore, GA in January 2023 where it was shared by the base leaders that recruitment is a top priority for the military. From that meeting, the Falcons decided to utilize the annual military-themed game that authentically honors the military's past and present and highlight the benefits of service in the armed forces to help respond to their priority.
"The Falcons and the NFL have been long-time supporters of the military sharing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families," says Atlanta Falcons President, Greg Beadles. "We are honored to support our military's recruitment initiative and help share the benefits of service to the next generation of soldiers."
"Our military provides young men and women with practical, hands-on training and support that cultivates skills to set our Soldiers on a long-term path for success," says Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gary Brito. "Not only do our Soldiers have a chance to serve a vital role in protecting and defending their country and giving back to their communities, but they also have a chance to build skills in more than 150 different career choices and receive education benefits that will allow them stability in their lives after their service is complete."
During the Call To Service game, fans and guests will experience:
- Military Displays in the Home Depot Backyard pre-game
- Military Interactive Recruiting Trailers in the Home Depot Backyard
- Blackhawk Army Flyover
- Color Guard consisting of each branch of service
- National Anthem performed by the Army Six String Soldiers
- Mass Future Service Member Enlistment Ceremony
- Halftime Army Rappel with the 75th Ranger Regiment (Fort Moore)
- Virtual Ribbon Cutting for USO Center in Bulgaria funded by the Falcons
The Falcons have had a long-standing relationship with the military. From USO and annual base visits with military organizations, the goal has always been to increase morale and understanding the needs of service men and women overseas as well as their families. Through this partnership, AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Falcons recently announced funding of a new USO Center at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria which is set to open in November.
Since 2011, the National Football League and USAA, the Official Salute to Service partner, have worked together to honor and appreciate active-duty military, veterans, and their families by creating unique opportunities that bring the military community and the NFL closer together.
To learn more about enlistment and the benefits of military service, visit goarmy.com.
Media Contact:
Heather Sautter
AMB Sports and Entertainment
John Deighton
Atlanta Falcons