Atlanta Falcons Create Call to Service Game

Atlanta, GA – September 20, 2023 – The Atlanta Falcons organization announce that the Falcons' annual military appreciation game, will this year be a Call To Service rather than a Salute to Service The change is aimed at recognizing and honoring the brave service men and women in the armed forces as well as inspiring others to learn the benefits of joining the military. The Call to Service game will be played on November 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The decision to create a Call To Service game brand stems from a meeting between Falcons leadership and military leaders at Fort Moore, GA in January 2023 where it was shared by the base leaders that recruitment is a top priority for the military. From that meeting, the Falcons decided to utilize the annual military-themed game that authentically honors the military's past and present and highlight the benefits of service in the armed forces to help respond to their priority.

"The Falcons and the NFL have been long-time supporters of the military sharing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families," says Atlanta Falcons President, Greg Beadles. "We are honored to support our military's recruitment initiative and help share the benefits of service to the next generation of soldiers."

"Our military provides young men and women with practical, hands-on training and support that cultivates skills to set our Soldiers on a long-term path for success," says Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gary Brito. "Not only do our Soldiers have a chance to serve a vital role in protecting and defending their country and giving back to their communities, but they also have a chance to build skills in more than 150 different career choices and receive education benefits that will allow them stability in their lives after their service is complete."

During the Call To Service game, fans and guests will experience: