Atlanta Falcons Celebrity Mock Draft

With less than a week to go until the 2014 NFL Draft, we've seen just about all there is to see from the experts as far as who they think the Falcons will take with the No. 6 overall selection.

So, we wanted to get a fresh take on the possibilities for the Falcons in the first round. We reached out to a wide array of celebrities who are fervent in their support of the Falcons to find out what they thought the Falcons will do with that sixth selection.

Below are the responses we received back as we inquired with music, Hollywood and TV's biggest Falcons fans.

2014 AtlantaFalcons.com Celebrity Mock Draft

Jeff Foxworthy

Comedian/Television Personality

Greg Robinson

"Protect the dang quarterback!"

Big Boi

Recording Artist

Jadeveon Clowney

"I think we are trading up for Clowney."

Michael Kelly

Actor - "House of Cards"

Taylor Lewan

"I will say we stay put and protect our biggest asset with Taylor Lewan. Matt Ryan has the weapons and he needs the protection. Thomas Dimitroff will do some moving and shaking in later rounds as I think the cost of trading up to get Jadeveon Clowney is just too much."

Kasim Reed

Atlanta Mayor

Jadeveon Clowney

"I don't believe the Falcons will draft at Number 6. I believe they will initiate a deal with the Houston Texans to acquire the Number 1 overall pick in the draft. With that pick, the Falcons will select Jadeveon Clowney from the University of South Carolina. Clowney is a one-of-a-kind talent that is unparalleled in this draft. I believe we will make an aggressive high risk/high reward play on Clowney."

Josh Rand

Guitarist, Stone Sour

Greg Robinson

"The O-line needs to be addressed and still feel picking at No. 6 that we could add a difference maker. The guy I think we take at 6 is Greg Robinson out of Auburn. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Robinson has all the tools to become an elite tackle over the next 10 years."

Ludacris

Recording Artist/Actor

Jadeveon Clowney

 "I believe the Falcons will move up to take the second pick from the St. Louis Rams and with it select Jadeveon Clowney. He is an exciting player to watch with special skills that will allow him to get after the quarterback. He is not only a great player, but would be a great ambassador for the team and would instantly bring excitement to the city of Atlanta."

Ty Pennington

TV Host of ABC's The Revolution and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Khalil Mack

"I think it will come down to Khalil Mack. Or maybe Jadeveon Clowney (hard to believe possible). My guess is they will go with Mack, unless Clowney shows up like he's Forest Whitaker in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Ahhhhhhhh!"

Zac Brown

Vocalist and guitarist for Zac Brown Band

Khalil Mack

"He will be the best available edge pass rusher. Clowney won't make it that deep in the draft."

Evander Holyfield

Retired Boxer

Jake Matthews

"I think Jake Matthews is the pick."

Chris Johnson

Atlanta Braves Third Baseman

Jadeveon Clowney

"Let's trade up to get Clowney. If not, I want Robinson."

Craig Sager

Sideline Reporter, TNT and TBS

Jake Matthews

"He is a worthy No. 1 pick that could fall in Atlanta's lap. Atlanta has drafted an offensive lineman in the first round just once the past 22 seasons. The team needs an anchor on the line's most important position and Matthews could be that guy."

Mark DeRosa

Former Atlanta Braves infielder

Greg Robinson

"The Falcons can't justify taking any defensive player (outside of Clowney) after the sacks Matty Ice took last year. They have to shore up the offensive line. Reading comparisons of Greg Robinson to Larry Allen (one of the all time greats) makes this pick a no-brainer. He has huge upside, he had a huge Combine, and that leads me to believe with NFL coaching Greg Robinson is the perfect fit at 6 for the Falcons. I just hope he's around when they pick!"

Pastor Troy

Recording Artist

Jadeveon Clowney

"I think that he is NFL ready, and people tell me we favor him, so he's my pick all the way!"

Trinidad James

Recording Artist

Jake Matthews

"I'm going to say Jake Matthews for the Falcons. He looks like he can handle himself on and off the field."

Carin Morris

Pop Culture Personality

Khalil Mack

"To get the edge up on our competition we need a powerful and fast edge rusher and he is our guy. Mack is hungry for a Super Bowl contender team and therefore will want to spend his lunch hour with the Atlanta Falcons."


