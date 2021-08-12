Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 programming for 2021 season

GAME DAY

Dirty Bird Report Pregame Show:

Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins and Kelly Price, DIRTY BIRD REPORT PREGAME SHOW will be a 30-minute dive into the storylines surrounding both preseason and regular season Falcons games. FOX 5's Justin Felder, and Jenn Hale will provide live reports from the field, while the game broadcast team featuring D.J. Shockley, Coy Wire, Justin Kutcher, and Steve Wyche share their unique commentary leading up to kickoff.

Dirty Bird Report Postgame Show:

Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins and Kelly Price, DIRTY BIRD REPORT POSTGAME SHOW will be a 30-minute live show airing immediately after the Falcons preseason games featuring highlights and interviews from the players who made the difference. Former Falcons quarterback Dave Archer will have exclusive interviews with head coach Arthur Smith and other key standouts, plus we'll head back up to the broadcast booth for special insights provided by former Falcons D.J. Shockley and Coy Wire, as well as NFL analyst Steve Wyche.

To learn more, go here.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been the home of Falcons football and serves as the official local TV broadcast partner since February 2020. In that time, this partnership has allowed both organizations the opportunity to broaden their reach in the Atlanta market and strengthen the connection between the Falcons and the community. The award-winning FOX 5 sports team has given viewers exclusive access to the Falcons with an inside look and thoughtful analysis leading up the season and throughout training camp. Additionally, FOX 5 has offered in-depth, human-interest storytelling, bringing Falcons fans even closer to the team they love.

About the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.atlantafalcons.com.

About FOX 5 Atlanta