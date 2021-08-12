Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 programming for 2021 season

For a second year, the Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) will bring fun, insightful and entertaining programming to fans leading into the 2021 Falcons season. This season's slate will include three weekly shows as well as a pregame and postgame show beginning August 13.
Weekly Programming
Rise Up Tonight – Fridays beginning August 20, 12a.m. – 30 minutes
Presented by AT&T
Hosted by FOX 5's Kelly Price and former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, RISE UP TONIGHT will be a 30-minute show covering all areas of Falcons football through the eyes of Atlanta's culture. In addition to Falcons team analysis and high school game-of-the-week coverage, fans will get to know their favorite Falcons players on a more personal level through one-on-one interviews, community features entitled "Rise Up for Atlanta" and conversations with local Atlanta celebrities.
Early Birds – Saturdays beginning August 21, 8:30a.m. – 30 minutes
Presented by Mercedes-Benz
Hosted by FOX 5's Justin Felder and former Falcons quarterback D.J. Shockley, EARLY BIRDS will be a 30-minute morning show offering an in-depth preview and player interviews ahead of each upcoming game, as well as insight into the weekend's key college football storylines. Falcons Insider Dave Archer will also provide analysis on what and who to watch in the upcoming game.
Dirty Bird Report – Sundays beginning August 22, 11:30p.m. – 1 hour
Presented by AT&T
Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins, Buck Lanford, and DJ Shockley, DIRTY BIRD REPORT will be an hour-long postgame show including game highlights and analysis, coach and player press conferences, divisional game summaries and overall team, conference and league insights.
GAME DAY
Dirty Bird Report Pregame Show:
Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins and Kelly Price, DIRTY BIRD REPORT PREGAME SHOW will be a 30-minute dive into the storylines surrounding both preseason and regular season Falcons games. FOX 5's Justin Felder, and Jenn Hale will provide live reports from the field, while the game broadcast team featuring D.J. Shockley, Coy Wire, Justin Kutcher, and Steve Wyche share their unique commentary leading up to kickoff.
Dirty Bird Report Postgame Show:
Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins and Kelly Price, DIRTY BIRD REPORT POSTGAME SHOW will be a 30-minute live show airing immediately after the Falcons preseason games featuring highlights and interviews from the players who made the difference. Former Falcons quarterback Dave Archer will have exclusive interviews with head coach Arthur Smith and other key standouts, plus we'll head back up to the broadcast booth for special insights provided by former Falcons D.J. Shockley and Coy Wire, as well as NFL analyst Steve Wyche.
To learn more, go here.
FOX 5 Atlanta has been the home of Falcons football and serves as the official local TV broadcast partner since February 2020. In that time, this partnership has allowed both organizations the opportunity to broaden their reach in the Atlanta market and strengthen the connection between the Falcons and the community. The award-winning FOX 5 sports team has given viewers exclusive access to the Falcons with an inside look and thoughtful analysis leading up the season and throughout training camp. Additionally, FOX 5 has offered in-depth, human-interest storytelling, bringing Falcons fans even closer to the team they love.
About the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.atlantafalcons.com.
About FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.