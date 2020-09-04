Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 launch new programming for 2020 season

On February 2, 2020, the Atlanta Falcons announced that FOX 5 Atlanta would be the new home to Falcons football and serve as the official local TV broadcast partner. In that short time, this exciting new partnership has already allowed both organizations the opportunity to broaden their reach in the Atlanta market and strengthen the connection between the Falcons and the community. The award-winning FOX 5 sports team has given viewers exclusive access to the Falcons with an inside look and thoughtful analysis leading up the season and throughout training camp. Additionally, FOX 5 has offered in-depth, human-interest storytelling, bringing Falcons fans even closer to the team they love.