Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 launch new programming for 2020 season

New shows include hour-long season preview and three weekly specials beginning September 6

Sep 04, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Staff

The Atlanta Falcons and FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) bring fun, insightful and entertaining programming to fans leading into the 2020 Falcons season. The new slate will include three weekly shows and a season preview special all beginning September 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

On February 2, 2020, the Atlanta Falcons announced that FOX 5 Atlanta would be the new home to Falcons football and serve as the official local TV broadcast partner. In that short time, this exciting new partnership has already allowed both organizations the opportunity to broaden their reach in the Atlanta market and strengthen the connection between the Falcons and the community. The award-winning FOX 5 sports team has given viewers exclusive access to the Falcons with an inside look and thoughtful analysis leading up the season and throughout training camp. Additionally, FOX 5 has offered in-depth, human-interest storytelling, bringing Falcons fans even closer to the team they love.

The new feature programming will offer fans a variety of content centered around Falcons football each week. 

Special Programming:

Dirty Bird Report: Primetime Preview Special – September 6, 7p.m. – 1 hour

Presented by AT&T

Hosted by FOX 5's Ken Rodriguez, this primetime preview will be an hour-long special recapping training camp and providing an in-depth analysis of what to look out for this season. The show will also highlight some of the Falcons community initiatives including interviews with Falcons players, coaches and staff. 

Weekly Programming:

Rise Up Tonight Logo

Rise Up Tonight – Fridays beginning September 11, 12a.m. – 30 minutes

Presented by AT&T

Hosted by FOX 5's Kelly Price and former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, RISE UP TONIGHT will be a 30-minute show covering all areas of Falcons football through the eyes of Atlanta's culture. In addition to Falcons team analysis and high school game-of-the-week coverage, fans will get to know their favorite Falcons players on a more personal level through one-on-one interviews, community features entitled "Rise Up for Atlanta" and conversations with local Atlanta celebrities.

Early Birds Logo

Early Birds – Saturdays beginning September 12, 8:30a.m. – 30 minutes

Presented by Mercedes-Benz

Hosted by FOX 5's Justin Felder and former Falcons quarterback D.J. Shockley, EARLY BIRDS will be a 30-minute morning show offering an in-depth preview and player interviews ahead of each upcoming game, as well as insight into the weekend's key college football storylines. Falcons Insiders Dave Archer, Matt Tabeek and Kelsey Conway will also provide analysis on what and who to watch in the upcoming game.

Dirty Bird Report Logo

Dirty Bird Report – Sundays beginning September 13, 11:30p.m. – 1 hour

Presented by AT&T

Hosted by FOX 5's Cody Chaffins and Buck Lanford along with special contributor, former Falcons wide receiver Michael Jenkins, DIRTY BIRD REPORT will be an hour-long postgame show including game highlights and analysis, coach and player press conferences, divisional game summaries and overall team, conference and league insights.

"FOX 5 continues to be the premiere news and sports organization in Atlanta and we are excited to bring more Falcons energy, information and analysis to our fans through this exciting partnership." says Morgan Shaw Parker, vice president and chief marketing officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. 

Scott Stucky, FOX 5's vice president and news director added, "All of us at FOX 5 are thrilled to be working together with an outstanding organization like the Atlanta Falcons. Thanks to our new partnership, we'll be able to bring our viewers and all Falcons fans more coverage than ever of our hometown team. We're counting down the days until the kickoff of the 2020 NFL season."

To learn more, go here.

