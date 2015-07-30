As Expected, WR Jones Reports for Camp

Wide receiver Julio Jones pulled into Falcons headquarters at Flowery Branch on Thursday afternoon and reported for XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, just like he said he would.

Jones is heading into the final year of his contract and he fielded questions during June's mandatory minicamp as to whether he'd hold out for a new deal. Jones unequivically said he wouldn't do that, saying to do so would be selfish.

As far as where things stand, Jones smiled when asked Thursday about the status of talks between him and the Falcons about a new deal.