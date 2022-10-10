Arthur Smith on Deion Jones trade, Mykal Walker and the current Falcons linebacker room

The consistency of this linebacker core has been a stand out through all five games

Oct 10, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – With the trading of Deion Jones to Cleveland, the Falcons linebacker room has been completely revamped from a season ago. Jones has been an anchor for this Atlanta defense since being drafted in 2016.

GM Terry Fontenot's issued statement from Monday further elaborates what went into trading Jones to the Browns. In Monday's press conference, head coach Arthur Smith also speaks about the Jones trade.

"Like any move we make, we try to do it with the best interest of the team," Smith said. "We're always mindful of the players and we're very appreciative of all the players that played here. Very appreciative of what Deion has done for us."

Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans now lead the charge with the additions of Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman, and Nick Kwiatkoski adding depth. Walker currently leads the defense in tackles (44) and one interception that was returned for a team high of 21-yards. Evans sits right behind Walker with 41 tackles. Smith described this core group as a strength of the team.

"Mykal Walker has been playing really good football and the numbers show that and the same with Rashaan. They all have their strengths," Smith said. "Troy, he played a little more against two stacked running back batches and thought he handled them really well. For Nate, he has to play a little more because Mykal was out. We feel good about Kwiatkoski too, so we feel like it's a strength of our defense."

The consistency of this group has been a stand out through all five games, providing stability that will be needed as the season continues.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Buccaneers

We take a monochrome look at the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans are seen during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans are seen during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Defense lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players warmup prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players warmup prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Scene setter photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Scene setter photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 defends against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 defends against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after a 2-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after a 2-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Overall view of the stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Overall view of the stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

