Archer's Take: Falcons execution late in game led to victory over a physical Eagles team

On the fourth down play to seal the game, I had an idea that Zach Ertz was going to be the intended receiver. He mostly had matchups with a linebacker or safety on him throughout the game. He got right to the sticks and that is on him. A lot of times the route depth matches the timing of when you have to get the ball out. Ertz got to whatever depth he thought he needed to get to, turned around and Keanu Neal made an excellent tackle.

The Eagles force the ball to Ertz and tried to get the ball to Sproles once and went back to Ertz – I believe nobody from the Atlanta defense was fooled by the play call. Keanu made a good solid tackle at the point to put him on the ground for the stop. Tackling was the overall takeaway from the Falcons defense. This was a short passing attack game – the Eagles had planned to throw mostly horizontal in their passing attack. Therefore, if the defense tackles well, the Eagles would have to orchestrate a number of plays to score. Teams while most likely make a mistake, which can lead to them not moving the chains and will result in a punting situation.