Apalachee High School Coach Tony Lotti Named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Coach of the Year

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:13 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff

ATLANTA (Jan 4, 2023) Tony Lotti of Apalachee High School has been named the Atlanta Falcons 2022 High School Coach of the Year and will serve as the Falcons nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

The award is given to the high school head coach that represents integrity, leadership, perseverance, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection and on-field success.

Following the 2021 season in which Lotti led Apalachee to its first postseason appearance in 12 years and was named the Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year, he began experiencing severe headaches and fatigue. Near the start of spring practice in 2022, the symptoms continued, and an MRI revealed that Lotti had multiple brain tumors. He was taken to the University of North Carolina Medical Center to undergo surgery. Following his operation, Lotti was taken to the intensive care unit after being diagnosed with Acute Hyponatremia, which results in rapidly declining sodium levels and can lead to brain swelling.

With the support of his family, team and community, Lotti's sodium levels gradually stabilized, and the recovery process began. Lotti set a goal to return to Apalachee's sideline by the time his team took the field in the fall and ultimately received clearance to do so.

Unable to afford any contact to his head due to the nature of the surgery, Lotti – in what he refers to as a "Happy Gilmore moment" – elected to wear a hockey helmet on the sideline this season. In a show of gratitude to everyone who helped him recover and return to coaching, he decorated the helmet with the names of the surgeons that saved his life and other members of his support systems.

As the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Coach of the Year, Lotti will serve as the Falcons honorary captain for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

'It puts things in perspective': Falcons players clean up Atlanta park in annual Hometown Huddle event

Jake Matthews, Kyle Pitts and Marcus Mariota join season ticket members, volunteers in Anderson Park clean-up project

news

Positional breakdown: Casey Hayward Jr.'s veteran presence will be vital for a young defensive back group

Erik Harris returns, joins safety position battle with Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins

news

Atlanta Falcons Honor Trailblazers of Girls Flag Football in Georgia

Last night the Atlanta Falcons unveiled a new 30-foot dynamic wall display inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium dedicated to the trailblazers of high school girls flag football in the state of Georgia.

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences

news

Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & Freddie Falcon celebrate Nurse Appreciation Day sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness

The Atlanta Falcons & Orangetheory Fitness host event at Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston

news

Orangetheory® Fitness partners with the Atlanta Falcons to donate 3600 memberships to nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Orangetheory Fitness becomes official fitness partner of Atlanta Falcons

news

In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons & NFL FLAG, support from Nike, Alabama sanctions girls flag football as an official high school sport

Girls flag football is coming to Alabama high schools this fall.

news

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & associates assist with tornado relief in Coweta County

Falcons distribute meals and sort donation items in community struck by recent tornado

news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year

news

'They deserve the highest level of care available'

The Gary Sinise Foundation launches network to combat post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury among veterans and first responders

news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium partners with Fulton County for vaccine distribution

Distribution of the vaccine began Monday, January 4, 2021 for the Phase 1 rollout. The partnership will currently run through March with the option of extending the partnership as needed.

Top News

State of the Falcons salary cap entering into 2023 offseason

Atlanta Falcons Open Ticketmaster Studios

What Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot said about the quarterback position heading into the 2023 offseason

Younghoe Koo named special teams player of the month

Advertising