An inside look into Michael Penix Jr.'s 'dream come true' first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Penix clutched the jersey like a prized possession as family members awed the black fabric before the moment was captured with photos. Afterward, Penix meticulously folded up the jersey. Even though the jersey read No. 1 instead of Penix's typical No. 9, it was a keepsake no one wanted to forget.

Things moved quickly from there. Like any first-round draft pick, Penix went through the works — interviews, a photoshoot, meetings, etc.

While going through the photoshoot, Penix was asked to recreate a childhood photo he included in his Player's Tribute article titled, "A Letter to NFL GMs."

Penix got a chance to pen his own story about the four season-ending injuries he sustained in college. In the letter, he made his case to NFL franchises about why those injuries only made him stronger.

Atlanta heard the message loud and clear, picking Penix to be the quarterback of the franchise's future.

He also wrote in the article about his upbringing in Dade City, Florida, and how it also strengthened him for this moment. From South Florida to Atlanta; from a kid chasing a dream to a top-10 draft pick.