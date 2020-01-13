AFR: What's better, a high draft pick or ending season on a winning streak?

The story of the Atlanta Falcons' 2019 season is well known at this point, but the team's early struggles and late-year success brought about an interesting debate among those invested in the team.

It's not a debate specific to the Falcons. In fact, it's likely among the more common topics discussed by fans around the NFL, and it centers around two distinct paths for a team to take once losses begin to pile up. The first path is for a struggling team to continue to bottom out in an effort to earn the highest possible draft pick. The second is for that team to seek wins at every opportunity to generate momentum heading into the offseason.

Let's forget this notion of tanking

Let me first point out that while "tanking" has become a common practice in the NBA, that's not something NFL players and coaches would ever purposefully do. NFL careers are already short enough as it is without wasting seasons, and the game is too physical for a player to safely give anything less than 100 percent.

Consider the Miami Dolphins as a case study in the attitude teams take towards tanking. Entering the season, the Dolphins were believed to be the team most likely to lose on purpose to earn the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They offloaded players like Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the season, further cementing that belief. And then what happened? The Dolphins finished with a 5-11 record – greatly outperforming expectations – and coach Brian Flores has garnered some Coach of the Year support.

So, teams aren't ever going to willingly tank. But that's not a compelling answer for those asking whether or not they should. Let's take a look at what history has to say on the matter.

How valuable is a top draft pick?

Entering their Week 9 bye, the Falcons had a 1-7 record, which was tied for the third-worst in the league. At the very least, Atlanta looked poised for a top-10 pick and possibly a top-five pick. After a 6-2 finish, the Falcons are slotted to pick at No. 16.

Based on the past 20 NFL Drafts, that change could have an impact on the team's ability to land an elite player but not by as much as you might think.

Since the 2000 NFL Draft, there have been 151 Pro Bowlers drafted within the top-15 picks – an average of 7.55 per year. For picks 16-32, the number of Pro Bowlers selected is 97 – an average of 4.85 per year. So, about three more Pro Bowlers come from the first half of the draft than the second half, but there are still roughly five Pro Bowlers to be found after the first 15 picks.

It's also easy to expect there is greater risk involved for teams further down in the draft, but, again, not as much as might be initially thought.

Over the last two decades, teams picking in the first 15 picks have missed on a player 65 times or about 3.25 times per draft. After those 15 picks, teams have missed on a player 98 times or about 4.9 times per draft.

For the purposes of this article, I've defined a "miss" for a team as a player selected in the first round who did not reach the Pro Bowl at least once and did not become a reliable starter for the team who selected him, even if the reason for that was an injury.

Teams are a bit more likely to miss on a pick once higher quality players are off the board, but that is also likely too simplistic. Teams picking later in the draft are, by the nature of the draft order, better and therefore may be less reliant on their draft picks.

Regardless of where teams pick in the first round there is often talent available. It's up to the team to make the right selection. For example, given where the Falcons are slotted right now, here are some of the notable players taken at No. 16 in the NFL Draft since 2000: