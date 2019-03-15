5 things to know about Falcons' new tight end Luke Stocker

Mar 15, 2019
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons added another tight end to their roster in Luke Stocker, who previously played for the Tennessee Titans (2017-18) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011-17).

Stocker gives Atlanta a blocking tight end and he comes to the Falcons with familiarity with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

Here are five things to know about Stocker:

1. He's a Vol for life

Even though he'll be living in Atlanta, you can count on Stocker not becoming a Georgia fan; he bleeds Tennessee orange. While at Tennessee, Stocker caught 85 passes for 956 yards eight touchdowns.

2. Family is everything

Based off Stocker's Instagram, it's pretty clear how important his family is to him. Check out some of the photos of the Stocker family below.

3. Lover of Yeti coolers

Who doesn't love a good Yeti cooler?

4. Stocker the fisherman

To go with his love for Yeti coolers, Stocker also goes fishing with his son, Liam.

5. He wears UGGs, too

Stocker wears the famous UGG shoes and he doesn't care what you have to say about it.

