5 Things to Know About C Mack

A Reliable Force:Before breaking his fibula in 2014, Mack never missed a snap in the NFL. He returned last season fully healthy and started all 16 regular-season contests for Cleveland. This dependability helped Mack to three Pro Bowl nominations and solidified him as one of the best free agent O-linemen available this week.

Impressive Numbers: From 2009 through 2014, Mack earned positive overall marks on Pro Football Focus—a testament to how consistent he's been as a pro. The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder has been been especially effective in the ground game: In his last four full seasons, Mack's run block grade on PFF has been 10th or better among NFL centers. Additionally, he's only responsible for 16 QB sacks in his last 101 appearances.

Bringing a Sense of Stability: The Falcons have had a difficult time trying to replace Todd McClure, and by adding Mack, they've gained a proven, steady center who can anchor the offensive line. If he stays healthy and continues to perform the way he has since entering the NFL, the 30-year-old will go down as one of Atlanta's better free agent signings in recent memory.

A Golden College Career: During his time at the University of California, Mack established himself as one of the nation's premier offensive linemen. According to the school, he made 39 straight starts for the Golden Bears, finishing with 32 touchdown-resulting blocks. Additionally, in 2008, he won the Draddy Trophy, considered the "academic Heisman," as the country's top football scholar-athlete. He also received three First-Team All-Pac-10 honors.