5 Things About New Falcons OL Jared Smith

1. Seattle Connection: Nearly two years after being selected as a seventh-round draft pick (241st overall) by the Seattle Seahawks, offensive lineman Jared Smith reunites with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who served as Seattle's defensive coordinator in 2013-14. Quinn is known for his talent-evaluating skills and getting the most out of his players; add Smith as another player to likely shine in the new head coach's regime, helped by Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan and assistant Keith Carter.

2. Both Sides of the Ball: Smith joined the Seahawks thinking he was going to be playing on the defensive line. He starred at the position in 42 games for New Hampshire, totaling 129 tackles (59 solo) 12.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. However, his skills were transferred to other side of the ball in the NFL, playing offensive lineman.

"I wasn't really thinking about becoming an offensive lineman at all," Smith said. "Things happen for a reason, and I'm just going to work very, very hard." His hard work continued in 2013 and ultimately led to his new opportunity in Atlanta.

3. Super Bowl Champion: Smith's versatility and dedication to the game culminated in his rookie season with a championship. Serving on Seattle's practice squad, his efforts likely helped Quinn's defenders prepare for their competition throughout the season, ultimately ending the 2013 campaign with the prize shown on Smith's Twitter avatar.

4. "Fat Rabbit": Affectionately known by some former teammates as "Fat Rabbit", Smith has used the nickname as motivation to make himself an even better player in the NFL.