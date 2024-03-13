 Skip to main content
2024 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Find all pro day info, including where Falcons scouts were spotted, all in one place

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:07 AM
by Tori McElhaney & Khalid Hashi
A major part of the pre-draft evaluation process is the pro day circuit through March and April. 

Over the course of the next weeks and months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, universities will hold their pro days, inviting NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives to their football facilities to see their players up close and personal. These pro days are more than just the on-field workouts that prospects will participate in. These "touch points," as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot likes to call them, are moments for Falcons personnel to get to know the players they could potentially draft better. 

Below you will find a full pro-day schedule. For each school, we will highlight combine invites and Falcons draft history. As pro days come and go, we will also add reports of Falcons sightings at each school, noting which prospects could join Atlanta following the 2024 NFL Draft, from the No. 8 pick and beyond.

March 12

Oklahoma

NFL Combine Invites: OL Tyler Guyton, OL Andrew Raym, OL Walter Rouse 

Falcons Draft History:

  • 1970: C Ken Mendenhall- Round 5, Pick 116 
  • 1980: DB Mike Babb- Round 11, Pick 284 
  • 1984: DE Rick Bryan- Round 1, Pick 9 
  • 1984: DB Scott Case- Round 2, Pick 32 
  • 1984: LB Thomas Benson- Round 2, Pick 36 
  • 1986: DT Tony Casillas- Round 1, Pick 2 
  • 1991: LB James Goode- Round 5, Pick 114 
  • 1992: DB Terry Ray- Round 6, Pick 158 
  • 1993: DB Darnell Walker- Round 7, Pick 178 
  • 2008: LB Curtis Lofton- Round 2, Pick 37 
  • 2010: DB Dominique Franks- Round 5, Pick 135 

Oregon

NFL Combine Invites: QB Bo Nix, RB Bucky Irving, WR Troy Franklin, OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, DL Brandon Dorlus, DB Evan Williams 

Falcons Draft History:

  • 1970: G Andy Maurer- Round 3, Pick 64 
  • 1979: LB Bruce Beekley- Round 10, Pick 266 
  • 1982: RB Reggie Brown- Round 4, Pick 95 
  • 1984: DT Dan Ralph- Round 6, Pick 163 
  • 1987: QB Chris Miller- Round 1, Pick 13 
  • 1997: QB Tony Graziani- Round 7, Pick 204 

South Carolina

NFL Combine Invites: QB Spencer Rattler, WR Xavier Legette, TE Trey Knox, OL Nick Gargiulo, DB Marcellas Dial 

Falcons Draft History:

  • 1966: T Bob Collins- Round 13, Pick 186 
  • 1983: DT Andrew Provence- Round 3, Pick 75 
  • 2005: DT Darrell Shropshire- Round 7, Pick 241 
  • 2011: DE Cliff Matthews- Round 7, Pick 230 
  • 2012: DT Travian Robertson- Round 7, Pick 249 
  • 2023: OL Jovaughn Gwyn- Round 7, Pick 225

March 11

Oregon State

NFL Combine Invites: WR Anthony Gould, OL Taliese Fuaga, DB Ryan Cooper Jr., DB Kitan Oladapo

Falcons Draft History

  • 1969: G Jon Sandstrom- Round 3, Pick 67 
  • 1994: G Alai Kalaniuvalu- Round 3, Pick 99 
  • 2011: RB Jacquizz Rodgers- Round 5, Pick 145 
  • 2017: G Sean Harlow- Round 4, Pick 136   

Western Michigan

NFL Combine Invites: DL Marshawn Kneeland

Falcons Draft History

  • N/A

March 8

Illinois

NFL Combine Invites: WR Isaiah Williams, TE Tip Reiman, OL Isaiah Adams, OL Julian Pearl, DL Jer'Zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph Jr.

Falcons Draft History

  • 1968: WR John Wright- Round 2, Pick 53 
  • 1969: DE Tony Pleviak- Round 5, Pick 127 
  • 1985: DB John Ayres- Round 11, Pick 284 
  • 1987: TE Jerry Reese- Round 10, Pick 264 
  • 1989: RB Keith Jones- Round 3, Pick 62 
  • 1991: DT Moe Gardner- Round 4, Pick 87 
  • 2002: QB Kurt Kittner- Round 5, Pick 158 

Monmouth

NFL Combine Invites: RB Jaden Shirden

Falcons Draft History

  • N/A

Southeast Missouri State

NFL Combine Invites: Ryan Flournoy

Falcons Draft History

  • N/A

March 7

Purdue

NFL Combine Invites: RB Tyrone Tracey Jr. 

Falcons Draft History

  • 1984: TE Cliff Benson- Round 5, Pick 132 
  • 1986: WR Steve Griffin- Round 12, Pick 308 
  • 1990: P Shawn McCarthy- Round 12, Pick 305 
  • 2001: WR Vinny Sutherland- Round 5, Pick 136  
    2014: DB Ricardo Allen- Round 5, Pick 147

March 4

Indiana

NFL Combine Invites: LB Aaron Casey

Falcons Draft History

  • 1966: T Ken Hollister- Round 12, Pick 171 
  • 1970: WR Jade Butcher- Round 6, Pick 147 
  • 1997: DE Nathan Davis- Round 2, Pick 32 
  • 2015: RB Tevin Coleman- Round 3, Pick 73

