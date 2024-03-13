2024 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

A major part of the pre-draft evaluation process is the pro day circuit through March and April.
Over the course of the next weeks and months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, universities will hold their pro days, inviting NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives to their football facilities to see their players up close and personal. These pro days are more than just the on-field workouts that prospects will participate in. These "touch points," as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot likes to call them, are moments for Falcons personnel to get to know the players they could potentially draft better.
Below you will find a full pro-day schedule. For each school, we will highlight combine invites and Falcons draft history. As pro days come and go, we will also add reports of Falcons sightings at each school, noting which prospects could join Atlanta following the 2024 NFL Draft, from the No. 8 pick and beyond.
March 12
Oklahoma
NFL Combine Invites: OL Tyler Guyton, OL Andrew Raym, OL Walter Rouse
Falcons Draft History:
- 1970: C Ken Mendenhall- Round 5, Pick 116
- 1980: DB Mike Babb- Round 11, Pick 284
- 1984: DE Rick Bryan- Round 1, Pick 9
- 1984: DB Scott Case- Round 2, Pick 32
- 1984: LB Thomas Benson- Round 2, Pick 36
- 1986: DT Tony Casillas- Round 1, Pick 2
- 1991: LB James Goode- Round 5, Pick 114
- 1992: DB Terry Ray- Round 6, Pick 158
- 1993: DB Darnell Walker- Round 7, Pick 178
- 2008: LB Curtis Lofton- Round 2, Pick 37
- 2010: DB Dominique Franks- Round 5, Pick 135
Oregon
NFL Combine Invites: QB Bo Nix, RB Bucky Irving, WR Troy Franklin, OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, DL Brandon Dorlus, DB Evan Williams
Falcons Draft History:
- 1970: G Andy Maurer- Round 3, Pick 64
- 1979: LB Bruce Beekley- Round 10, Pick 266
- 1982: RB Reggie Brown- Round 4, Pick 95
- 1984: DT Dan Ralph- Round 6, Pick 163
- 1987: QB Chris Miller- Round 1, Pick 13
- 1997: QB Tony Graziani- Round 7, Pick 204
South Carolina
NFL Combine Invites: QB Spencer Rattler, WR Xavier Legette, TE Trey Knox, OL Nick Gargiulo, DB Marcellas Dial
Falcons Draft History:
- 1966: T Bob Collins- Round 13, Pick 186
- 1983: DT Andrew Provence- Round 3, Pick 75
- 2005: DT Darrell Shropshire- Round 7, Pick 241
- 2011: DE Cliff Matthews- Round 7, Pick 230
- 2012: DT Travian Robertson- Round 7, Pick 249
- 2023: OL Jovaughn Gwyn- Round 7, Pick 225
March 11
Oregon State
NFL Combine Invites: WR Anthony Gould, OL Taliese Fuaga, DB Ryan Cooper Jr., DB Kitan Oladapo
Falcons Draft History
- 1969: G Jon Sandstrom- Round 3, Pick 67
- 1994: G Alai Kalaniuvalu- Round 3, Pick 99
- 2011: RB Jacquizz Rodgers- Round 5, Pick 145
- 2017: G Sean Harlow- Round 4, Pick 136
Western Michigan
NFL Combine Invites: DL Marshawn Kneeland
Falcons Draft History
- N/A
March 8
Illinois
NFL Combine Invites: WR Isaiah Williams, TE Tip Reiman, OL Isaiah Adams, OL Julian Pearl, DL Jer'Zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph Jr.
Falcons Draft History
- 1968: WR John Wright- Round 2, Pick 53
- 1969: DE Tony Pleviak- Round 5, Pick 127
- 1985: DB John Ayres- Round 11, Pick 284
- 1987: TE Jerry Reese- Round 10, Pick 264
- 1989: RB Keith Jones- Round 3, Pick 62
- 1991: DT Moe Gardner- Round 4, Pick 87
- 2002: QB Kurt Kittner- Round 5, Pick 158
Monmouth
NFL Combine Invites: RB Jaden Shirden
Falcons Draft History
- N/A
Southeast Missouri State
NFL Combine Invites: Ryan Flournoy
Falcons Draft History
- N/A
March 7
Purdue
NFL Combine Invites: RB Tyrone Tracey Jr.
Falcons Draft History
- 1984: TE Cliff Benson- Round 5, Pick 132
- 1986: WR Steve Griffin- Round 12, Pick 308
- 1990: P Shawn McCarthy- Round 12, Pick 305
- 2001: WR Vinny Sutherland- Round 5, Pick 136
2014: DB Ricardo Allen- Round 5, Pick 147
March 4
Indiana
NFL Combine Invites: LB Aaron Casey
Falcons Draft History
- 1966: T Ken Hollister- Round 12, Pick 171
- 1970: WR Jade Butcher- Round 6, Pick 147
- 1997: DE Nathan Davis- Round 2, Pick 32
- 2015: RB Tevin Coleman- Round 3, Pick 73