2024 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Over the course of the next weeks and months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, universities will hold their pro days, inviting NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives to their football facilities to see their players up close and personal. These pro days are more than just the on-field workouts that prospects will participate in. These "touch points," as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot likes to call them, are moments for Falcons personnel to get to know the players they could potentially draft better.