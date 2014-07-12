2014 Falcons Camp Preview: WRs

Jul 12, 2014 at 02:09 AM

The return of Roddy White and Julio Jones clearly headlines the Atlanta Falcons wide receivers group in 2014. In addition, their fellow WR teammates will continue taking the next steps in becoming 'go-to' guys, similar to what Harry Douglas did last season. Falcons WRs coach Terry Robiskie is just the guy to prepare each of his players for the performances that Falcons fans are hoping to see this season.

RETURNING PLAYERS

Roddy White:

Welcome back, Roddy. After injuries claimed his final three games of the 2013 season, White returns with his playmaking abilities, priceless leadership and contagious energy. Since being injured, he's worked tirelessly to make his tenth season with the Falcons possibly his best year yet.

Julio Jones:

Welcome back, Julio. Jones returns to the field in 2014, following a foot injury that sidelined him for most of the 2013 season. Working vigorously in the offseason, he's done everything in his power to be back and better than ever, including adding strength to his 6-3, 220-pound frame and spending countless hours in the film room to make a comeback like no other.

Harry Douglas:

Douglas was asked to be the man last season and succeeded, recording his first 1,000-yard season (1,067 yards), including 85 receptions and two TDs. Look for Douglas to continue to flourish in 2014, especially with White and Jones likely drawing extra attention.

Drew Davis:

The Falcons placed Davis on the training camp physically unable to perform list, after he experienced discomfort in his foot at the end of minicamp. He was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent in 2011. He's played in 32-career games, recording 16 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also playing a key role on special teams.

Darius Johnson:

Undrafted last year, Johnson surprised people in training camp, as well as the preseason, and was added to the practice squad. When opportunities come his way, look for Johnson to make a case as to why he belongs on the roster.

VETERAN ADDITIONS

Devin Hester:

Hester has made a name for himself on special teams, but don't forget that he has 14-career receiving TDs, during his eight years with the Chicago Bears. Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has to be smiling, having a weapon like Hester to use in his offense. 

Courtney Roby:

Roby enters his ninth NFL season, signed by the Falcons in June. He didn't play in 2013, but brings a veteran influence that will only benefit the group. In eight seasons, Roby has recorded 25 receptions for 332 yards and one TD, along with three rushes for 19 yards.

ROOKIES

Geraldo Boldewijn:

Boldewijn's size (6-4, 220) is what stands out, upon first look. In four years at Boise State, he recorded 87 passes for 1,151 yards and six TDs. In 2013, he started each of the Broncos' 13 games, hauling in 39 receptions for 528 yards and two scores.

Julian Jones:

Jones joined the Falcons after playing four years at Arkansas State, where he caught 69 passes for 1,123 yards (16.3 yards per catch) with 11 TDs. He set career highs with 52 catches and 641 yards, while adding four touchdowns in 2013.

Freddie Martino:

Martino was a four-year starter for the North Greenville Crusaders, catching 296 passes for 3,766 yards and 26 TDs. He led the team in receptions and yards each season, including a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. In 2013, he set an NCAA Division II record with 146 catches, accounting for nearly half of the Crusaders receptions, setting a school record with 1,680 yards (152.7 yards per game) and scored 12 TDs.

Bernard Reedy:

Reedy had a phenomenal minicamp and some of his best battles were with Falcons CB Robert Alford. Reedy, one of the fastest guys on the team, caught his fair share of passes, while running with the first team in the offseason. He is definitely a deep threat and a special teams talent.

Tramaine Thompson:

Thompson joined the Falcons after a four-year career at Kansas State, where he totaled 109 receptions for 1,673 (15.3 yards per catch) and 10 TDs. In 2013, he caught 32 passes for a career-high 551 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and five scores.

